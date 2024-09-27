Preliminary list of 30 named by GBBF

CAC Body Building C/ships

Kaieteur Sports – In its effort to successfully defend home turf, the Guyana Body Building Federation (GBBF) has shortlisted 30 athletes to commence preparations for next month’s hosting of the Central America & Caribbean (CAC) Championships, at the National Cultural Centre.

According to a source close to the GBBF, the list is a preliminary one and the final composition of the team will be known following a meeting to be held shortly to ascertain the athletes’ readiness to represent the country at the highest level.

“We will be engaging the athletes selected for a final screening process to ensure that we have them at their premium and those who do not satisfy what we know is required at an international stage then they will be axed from the team. After that we will have our final entry form to submit to the international body.”

The source revealed that athletes will be coming from all across the length and breadth of Guyana representing the various gyms and following the conclusion of the meeting to be held shortly, the GBBF will be in a much better position to announce the final selection of the team that will vie for top honours, at this year’s c/ships to be staged from October 17-21.

Among those shortlisted are defending champions Emmerson Campbell, who won gold in the Physique category and Hannah Rampersaud, who claimed a similar accolade in the Wellness category.

Both athletes are strong favourites to retain their respective titles, while Campbell, who has been consistently performing outstandingly over the past few years is the overwhelming favourite to grab the overall crown.

Meanwhile, the source disclosed that the Government of Guyana through Minister of Culture, Youth & Sport Charles Ramson Jnr, and the Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle has fully endorsed the staging of the C/ships and has been very supportive in every aspect of preparations related to the hosting of the event.

“These two guys have had a hands on approach to ensure that this event is a success and I can say that they are fully on board, we’ve been meeting regularly to iron out all the details heading into October and to work out the cost factor relative to the Government’s support of which we are very appreciative of,” the source said.

More details will be forthcoming as preparations for the hosting of the event continues.