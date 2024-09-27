Latest update September 27th, 2024 12:59 AM

Govt. spearheads emergency storm-response to affected Linden residents

Sep 27, 2024 News

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill and team engaging a resident in Region 10 after the storm

Kaieteur News – In an immediate and coordinated effort, the Government of Guyana on Wednesday dispatched food, essential supplies, and emergency aid to Linden in response to the severe impact of a storm that tore the roofs off several homes across Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

The storm which erupted on Tuesday evening left dozens of families in Wismar and McKenzie without shelter and exposed to further damage from heavy rainfall.

Minister of Public Works, Juan A. Edghill, led a high-level team to the affected areas. Accompanying him were Opposition Member of Parliament Jermaine Figueira, Regional Executive Officer Dwight John, Town Clerk Lennox Gasper, Regional Representative of the Prime Minister’s office, Orin Wilson; PPP/C Coordinator, Andrew Foresight, engineers, and regional officials.

Together, they visited more than thirty-three households to assess the damage and provide immediate relief. “Our priority right now is to ensure families can safely return to their homes. We are focusing on getting roofs back on as quickly as possible,” stated Minister Edghill. He said, “We’ve mobilized contractors from Region 10 and deployed technical officers from the Ministry of Public Works to facilitate emergency repairs and restore proper shelter for residents. Our government stands ready to support the affected families every step of the way.”

The minister acknowledged the extent of the devastation, describing scenes of widespread flooding caused by the loss of roofing, with several homes rendered uninhabitable. Fallen trees have further complicated recovery efforts, adding to the damage sustained by homes and infrastructure.

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) is also playing a critical role in the emergency response, conducting assessments and delivering immediate relief in the form of hot meals, as many residents have been left unable to cook due to waterlogged conditions in their homes.

In addressing the people of Linden, Minister Edghill expressed the government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of those affected. Edghill said, “The Government’s response is focused on ensuring that no family is left vulnerable. Losing a roof and enduring flooding is devastating, but we are committed to restoring your homes and providing continued support during this difficult time.”

“Restoring normalcy for the families in Linden is our immediate goal. We are working tirelessly to ensure that homes are repaired and that everyone has access to meals and other essential services. The Government will continue to stand in solidarity with the people of Linden as they rebuild their lives after this unfortunate event,” he said. As recovery efforts continue, the Government is also working with local contractors and civil society organizations to expedite repairs and return families to their homes. (DPI)

