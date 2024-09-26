Warriors surge to 47-run win following Hope, Hetmyer fireworks, bowlers touch 

Latest update September 26th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 26, 2024 Sports
2024 Caribbean Premier League…
GAW vs BR
Kaieteur Sports – Robust half-centuries from Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer, backed up by some sublime bowling, took Guyana Amazon Warriors to an easy 47 run win over Barbados Royals last night at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.
Batting first in the midst of a jam-packed stadium, Hope led with 71, hammering five sixes and as many fours, sharing an entertaining century stand with Hetmyer who had 57 with four fours and three maximums, laying the foundation for the Warriors daunting 219-8.
Opener Azam Khan (26) and finisher Romario Shepherd (23) were the two other main scorers with double figures, with only Sri Lanka finger-spinner Mahesh Theekshana managing to emerge with a good economy rate and 3 wickets for his 15 conceded runs.
Chasing a stiff target on the Warriors home turf was never going to be easy, as Barbados found themselves short on 172-9 after 20 overs.
South Africans, opener Quinton de Kock (35) provided some spark at the top, but failed in the end before a late response from his countryman David Miller, who smoked an unbeaten 71 from 34 with fives huge sixes and 8 fours which helped the Royals salvage a tough loss.
Warriors bowling saw Imran Tahir (2-22), Gudakesh Motie (3-38), Dwaine Pretorius (1-19), Mooen Ali (2-16), Shepherd (1-6) easily dismantling their opponents.
Apart from the pair of South Africans, mostly Miller, no other batsmen got going for the Royals, resulting in a one-sided affair set up by the Warriors two half-centurions, before being piloted home courtesy of their world-class lot of bowlers. (C.R)
