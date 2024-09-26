Latest update September 26th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Warriors surge to 47-run win following Hope, Hetmyer fireworks, bowlers touch 

Sep 26, 2024 Sports

Shimron Hetmyer continued his amazing form at Providence. (CPL) 

Shimron Hetmyer continued his amazing form at Providence. (CPL)

2024 Caribbean Premier League… 

GAW vs BR

Kaieteur Sports – Robust half-centuries from Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer, backed up by some sublime bowling, took Guyana Amazon Warriors to an easy 47 run win over Barbados Royals last night at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

Batting first in the midst of a jam-packed stadium, Hope led with 71, hammering five sixes and as many fours, sharing an entertaining century stand with Hetmyer who had 57 with four fours and three maximums, laying the foundation for the Warriors daunting 219-8.

Opener Azam Khan (26) and finisher Romario Shepherd (23) were the two other main scorers with double figures, with only Sri Lanka finger-spinner Mahesh Theekshana managing to emerge with a good economy rate and 3 wickets for his 15 conceded runs.

Chasing a stiff target on the Warriors home turf was never going to be easy, as Barbados found themselves short on 172-9 after 20 overs.

Shai Hope finally broke the shackles with a classy knock. (CPL) 

Shai Hope finally broke the shackles with a classy knock. (CPL)

South Africans, opener Quinton de Kock (35) provided some spark at the top, but failed in the end before a late response from his countryman David Miller, who smoked an unbeaten 71 from 34 with fives huge sixes and 8 fours which helped the Royals salvage a tough loss.

Warriors bowling saw Imran Tahir (2-22), Gudakesh Motie (3-38), Dwaine Pretorius (1-19), Mooen Ali (2-16), Shepherd (1-6) easily dismantling their opponents.

Apart from the pair of South Africans, mostly Miller, no other batsmen got going for the Royals, resulting in a one-sided affair set up by the Warriors two half-centurions, before being piloted home courtesy of their world-class lot of bowlers. (C.R)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 23th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Let’s show them the POWER we have.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Warriors surge to 47-run win following Hope, Hetmyer fireworks, bowlers touch 

Warriors surge to 47-run win following Hope, Hetmyer fireworks,...

Sep 26, 2024

2024 Caribbean Premier League…  GAW vs BR Kaieteur Sports – Robust half-centuries from Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer, backed up by some sublime bowling, took Guyana Amazon Warriors to an...
Read More
Guyana Women make strong claim with 1-1 draw against Host Bermuda

Guyana Women make strong claim with 1-1 draw...

Sep 26, 2024

KFC teams up with GCC to host exciting Mini Zingers Cricket Programme

KFC teams up with GCC to host exciting Mini...

Sep 26, 2024

75 percent pass rate recorded as GFF referees undergo fitness tests ahead of 2025 FIFA nominations

75 percent pass rate recorded as GFF referees...

Sep 26, 2024

GFF still hiding its deal with BlueWater Shipping and MEYBA clothing company

GFF still hiding its deal with BlueWater Shipping...

Sep 26, 2024

Region 5 Chamber of Industry and Commerce launches 10/10 President’s Cup cricket competition

Region 5 Chamber of Industry and Commerce...

Sep 26, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]