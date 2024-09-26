Region 5 Chamber of Industry and Commerce launches 10/10 President’s Cup cricket competition

Kaieteur Sports – The Region 5 Chamber of Industry and Commerce (Region 5CIC) has launched its 10/10 President’s Cup cricket competition for teams in that Region.

The one day competition is set for Sunday October 13th at the Cotton Tree Die Hard Ground, West Coast Berbice.

The much anticipated and fun filled one day tournament will be contested among six teams. Namely Cotton Tree Die Hard, West Berbice Achievers, D’Edward Cricket Club, Police United, Blairmont Blazers and Cotton Tree Junior Team. Admission to the event is free.

Speaking to the media, Imran Sacoor, stated that the Region 5 CIC is delighted to have been part of this initiative since it believes that investment in youths and sports represents investment for the future.

Sacoor said that they are urging the communities to come out and support the matches and enjoy the grand festivity.

He noted that the Chamber will continue to support the development of communities within their purview.

There will be a number of giveaways and side attractions during the day including Ice cream, face painting, air Horns and flags along with free gifts.

Educational Hampers will also be distributed to top performers in the educational sectors in the Region, while 10 elderly residents from the village will also receive hampers.

A raffle will be drawn during the festivity where patrons will be given an opportunity to win household appliances.

There will be Tassa drumming and musical entertainment during the activity which will culminate with a grand after party.

A number of sponsors are already on board including the Guyana Breweries Inc. Quality Deliverer, S D&L Accounting Services, Kean Read t/as JR Engineering Solutions, JS Engineering Services and Supplies, Singh and Sons Construction, Republic Bank Guyana Limited, Singh’s Travel Service, More and Son Auto Sale, J’s Supermarket, Faizal Jaffarally, T & A Construction Service and Supplies, Sheldon Contracting Firm, ECS Auto Sales, Leah’s Enterprise / Global Visa Services, Devin Singh Filling Station and Sudesh Contracting Services amongst others.

There will be a well stock drinks bar, while BBQ and other eatables will be on sale. (Samuel Whyte)