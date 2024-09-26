Latest update September 26th, 2024 12:59 AM

Providence GUYOIL gas station closed for emergency repairs

Sep 26, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The GUYOIL gas station at Providence is temporarily closed for emergency repairs after a container truck collided with the canopy.

According to a statement by the company, the incident occurred on Tuesday around 15:30hrs when “a customer’s freight container truck collided with the canopy of the Guyana Oil Company (GUYOIL) Service Station in Providence.”

Subsequently there was an assessment done to determine the extent of the damage and the environment was then ruled as posing a hazard to the company’s customers. This resulted in the decision to temporarily close the gas station to facilitate emergency repairs. Taking the inconvenience caused into consideration the company’s Diamond location will be operating on a 24hrs basis to accommodate customers until repairs are completed at Providence. The company expressed its regrets for inconvenience caused.

