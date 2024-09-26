Latest update September 26th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Pres. Ali touts global biodiversity alliance at UN

Sep 26, 2024 News

President Irfaan Ali during his address at the 79th Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly

President Irfaan Ali during his address at the 79th Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly

…reiterates call for immediate climate action

Kaieteur News – Speaking at the 79th Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly on Wednesday, President Irfaan Ali announced the launch of the Global Biodiversity Alliance, a global framework aimed at tackling biodiversity loss, supporting conservation, and creating fair markets for natural assets.

Guyana’s head-of-state attended the assembly in New York, which is being held under the theme “Leaving no one behind: acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development, and human dignity for present and future generations.”

President Ali noted that the creation of the Global Biodiversity Alliance, will focus on creating a market for biodiversity credits, scaling biodiversity conservation debt swaps, accelerating biodiversity bonds, establishing a blueprint for biodiversity taxonomies, and promoting nature positive action. The initiative is set to convene its first global summit in 2025, where nations, environmental groups, and other stakeholders will collaborate to develop solutions that address the world’s worsening biodiversity crisis.

“We do [not] make this announcement by mere words, Guyana is also committing to doubling its protected areas by December 2025 and achieving the global biodiversity target of 30% by 2030,” Ali said. He continued, “These are real solutions that Guyana is putting forward to address the global problem of biodiversity loss. We do not lecture, we lead by example without arrogance.”

In his speech, Ali underscored that while many world leaders agree on addressing climate, food, and energy security, concrete actions are long overdue. “We will all be doomed in the court of conscience for knowing what is right while ignoring what is wrong,” Ali said.

President Ali outlined that there is a pattern of empty pledges made at international forums like the annual Conference of Parties (COP) on climate change. He added, “This cycle of hope followed by disappointment cannot continue if the Sustainable Development Goals are to be met. We must break free from this pattern of empty pledges. We must, unequivocally and immediately, fulfill all pledges for the sake of our planet and the future of all its inhabitants.”

President Ali reminded that Guyana, with 86% of its territory covered by tropical forest, has long been a leader in environmental conservation. The country boasts one of the highest rates of forest cover globally, with its forests storing 19.5 gigatons of carbon and sequestering more than 153 million tonnes annually.

“As a country, we are dedicated to the preservation of this vital global asset,” Ali said.

Moreover, President Ali closed his address with a call for unity in addressing the pressing issues of climate change, food security, and global governance reform, urging world leaders to take bold steps forward. He said, “The future we seek, a future where no one is left behind, demands courageous action…Let us not be found wanting. Let us act together, for the advancement of peace, for the achievement of sustainable development, and the preservation of human dignity, now and for generations to come.”

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 23th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Let’s show them the POWER we have.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Warriors surge to 47-run win following Hope, Hetmyer fireworks, bowlers touch 

Warriors surge to 47-run win following Hope, Hetmyer fireworks,...

Sep 26, 2024

2024 Caribbean Premier League…  GAW vs BR Kaieteur Sports – Robust half-centuries from Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer, backed up by some sublime bowling, took Guyana Amazon Warriors to an...
Read More
Guyana Women make strong claim with 1-1 draw against Host Bermuda

Guyana Women make strong claim with 1-1 draw...

Sep 26, 2024

KFC teams up with GCC to host exciting Mini Zingers Cricket Programme

KFC teams up with GCC to host exciting Mini...

Sep 26, 2024

75 percent pass rate recorded as GFF referees undergo fitness tests ahead of 2025 FIFA nominations

75 percent pass rate recorded as GFF referees...

Sep 26, 2024

GFF still hiding its deal with BlueWater Shipping and MEYBA clothing company

GFF still hiding its deal with BlueWater Shipping...

Sep 26, 2024

Region 5 Chamber of Industry and Commerce launches 10/10 President’s Cup cricket competition

Region 5 Chamber of Industry and Commerce...

Sep 26, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]