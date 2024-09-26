Pres. Ali touts global biodiversity alliance at UN

…reiterates call for immediate climate action

Kaieteur News – Speaking at the 79th Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly on Wednesday, President Irfaan Ali announced the launch of the Global Biodiversity Alliance, a global framework aimed at tackling biodiversity loss, supporting conservation, and creating fair markets for natural assets.

Guyana’s head-of-state attended the assembly in New York, which is being held under the theme “Leaving no one behind: acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development, and human dignity for present and future generations.”

President Ali noted that the creation of the Global Biodiversity Alliance, will focus on creating a market for biodiversity credits, scaling biodiversity conservation debt swaps, accelerating biodiversity bonds, establishing a blueprint for biodiversity taxonomies, and promoting nature positive action. The initiative is set to convene its first global summit in 2025, where nations, environmental groups, and other stakeholders will collaborate to develop solutions that address the world’s worsening biodiversity crisis.

“We do [not] make this announcement by mere words, Guyana is also committing to doubling its protected areas by December 2025 and achieving the global biodiversity target of 30% by 2030,” Ali said. He continued, “These are real solutions that Guyana is putting forward to address the global problem of biodiversity loss. We do not lecture, we lead by example without arrogance.”

In his speech, Ali underscored that while many world leaders agree on addressing climate, food, and energy security, concrete actions are long overdue. “We will all be doomed in the court of conscience for knowing what is right while ignoring what is wrong,” Ali said.

President Ali outlined that there is a pattern of empty pledges made at international forums like the annual Conference of Parties (COP) on climate change. He added, “This cycle of hope followed by disappointment cannot continue if the Sustainable Development Goals are to be met. We must break free from this pattern of empty pledges. We must, unequivocally and immediately, fulfill all pledges for the sake of our planet and the future of all its inhabitants.”

President Ali reminded that Guyana, with 86% of its territory covered by tropical forest, has long been a leader in environmental conservation. The country boasts one of the highest rates of forest cover globally, with its forests storing 19.5 gigatons of carbon and sequestering more than 153 million tonnes annually.

“As a country, we are dedicated to the preservation of this vital global asset,” Ali said.

Moreover, President Ali closed his address with a call for unity in addressing the pressing issues of climate change, food security, and global governance reform, urging world leaders to take bold steps forward. He said, “The future we seek, a future where no one is left behind, demands courageous action…Let us not be found wanting. Let us act together, for the advancement of peace, for the achievement of sustainable development, and the preservation of human dignity, now and for generations to come.”