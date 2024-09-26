Man in court for allegedly stealing $2M in cash from money changer 

Latest update September 26th, 2024 12:59 AM

Sep 26, 2024

Kaieteur News – A 31-year-old construction worker was granted bail on Wednesday when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on a charge of simple larceny.

Jamaul Cromwell is accused of stealing $2 million in cash from money changer, Carl Vonrussum on September 9, 2024, at Longden and American Streets in Georgetown.

Cromwell appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty who read the charge to him to which he pleaded not guilty. According to police statements presented in court, Cromwell had previously pawned a motorcycle to Vonrussum at the same location in January 2024. On September 9, Vonrussum parked the said motorcycle, which contained cash secured under the seat. He noticed Cromwell in the vicinity and saw him ride away on the motorcycle.

After the incident was reported to the police, an investigation led to Cromwell’s arrest. During questioning, he admitted to riding away with the motorcycle but denied stealing the money. In court, Cromwell expressed remorse, stating, “I used to be a thief… but me aint take any money… today is my birthday.” As a gesture for his birthday, the Magistrate granted him bail in the amount of $200,000, with conditions to keep the peace. Cromwell is scheduled to return to court on October 23, 2024.

