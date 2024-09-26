Guyana Women make strong claim with 1-1 draw against Host Bermuda

– As PAHF Challenges continues

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Women’s Hockey team, proudly sponsored by One Communications mobile network, has maintained an impressive unbeaten streak at the ongoing Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) Challenge contested in Hamilton, Bermuda.

In their third match of the Challenge, the Guyanese women team secured a hard-fought 1-1 draw against the host Bermuda, adding to their earlier victories over Brazil and a draw with Paraguay.

Decked out in their sleek black uniforms, the Guyana team started with energy and control, dominating the first quarter. Their breakthrough eventually came in the 5th minute, courtesy of a well-executed penalty corner. Sarah Klautky delivered a perfect pass to Clayza Bobb, who quickly returned it, setting up Klautky to powerfully slam it into the back of the net, giving Guyana an early 1-0 lead.

Following that commanding performance in the initial part of the match, a green card was then given to left-back Kezia Chinian just before halftime, leaving Guyana down a player. The Bermudians were able to capitalize shortly after with a quick restart, ultimately, the swift Bermudian Georgia Harris was quick to tap one into the net, leveling the score at 1-1.

Undeterred, Guyana regrouped and made several promising attacking runs, showcasing their superior speed and tactical prowess. However, a series of penalties, followed by another green card as well as two yellow cards further put the Guyanese at a disadvantage, considering playing much of the second half with a reduced lineup.

Despite these challenges, Guyana held firm, with the match ending in a 1-1 draw. With this result, Guyana now sits tied for second place with Paraguay, both teams earning 5 points each. As they prepare for their next crucial encounter against top-ranked Mexico, Guyana’s position in the tournament remains strong.

The upcoming match tomorrow, Friday, June 27th, at 2:45 PM Guyana time will be a defining moment in their 2024 PAHF Challenge campaign.