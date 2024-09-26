De hurricane coming!

Kaieteur News – Every time a hurricane come, people seh, “This one nah gon be bad. It gon pass.” But guess what? Nature don’t care ’bout nobody.

Dem boys seh de storm deh out deh, growin’ big and bad. De weatherman tell yuh it comin’. But some people still waitin’ fuh last minute to buy water. Like dem don’t know how rain and flood does wuk. Man plan, but nature laugh. Hurricane nah respect man, house, nor machine. Yuh could build a mansion wid concrete, but dat wind gon test it.

Dem boys seh yuh could wish and hope and pray all yuh want. But if yuh nah prepare, hurricane gon come fuh yuh. Dis storm gon blow down fence, uproot tree, and rip off roof. And yet, some people does still stand up outside lookin’ at de clouds, like dem never see dark sky before. Dem seh, “It nah gon touch we.” Famous last words.

Dem boys seh when a big storm comin’, is de only time yuh does see people rushin’ to de supermarket like dem buying fuh de apocalypse. But up to yesterday, dem same people was on de beach, drinking rum and carryin’ on like hurricane nah exist.

Nature don’t care who yuh is. De storm don’t check yuh bank account or yuh passport. It just roll through. It respect nobody. Yuh think because yuh big and bad, yuh can stand up to de hurricane? Think again.

Dem boys seh y’all better pray dis one pass quick and light. But even if yuh lucky this time, learn yuh lesson. Take nature serious, because de next one might not be so kind. And if yuh house blow away, yuh gon remember what dem boys seh: Nature don’t care. Storm always deh ready. Yuh better be ready too.

Talk half. Leff half