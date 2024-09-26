De hurricane coming!

Latest update September 26th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 26, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Every time a hurricane come, people seh, “This one nah gon be bad. It gon pass.” But guess what? Nature don’t care ’bout nobody.
Dem boys seh de storm deh out deh, growin’ big and bad. De weatherman tell yuh it comin’. But some people still waitin’ fuh last minute to buy water. Like dem don’t know how rain and flood does wuk. Man plan, but nature laugh. Hurricane nah respect man, house, nor machine. Yuh could build a mansion wid concrete, but dat wind gon test it.
Dem boys seh yuh could wish and hope and pray all yuh want. But if yuh nah prepare, hurricane gon come fuh yuh. Dis storm gon blow down fence, uproot tree, and rip off roof. And yet, some people does still stand up outside lookin’ at de clouds, like dem never see dark sky before. Dem seh, “It nah gon touch we.” Famous last words.
Dem boys seh when a big storm comin’, is de only time yuh does see people rushin’ to de supermarket like dem buying fuh de apocalypse. But up to yesterday, dem same people was on de beach, drinking rum and carryin’ on like hurricane nah exist.
Nature don’t care who yuh is. De storm don’t check yuh bank account or yuh passport. It just roll through. It respect nobody. Yuh think because yuh big and bad, yuh can stand up to de hurricane? Think again.
Dem boys seh y’all better pray dis one pass quick and light. But even if yuh lucky this time, learn yuh lesson. Take nature serious, because de next one might not be so kind. And if yuh house blow away, yuh gon remember what dem boys seh: Nature don’t care. Storm always deh ready. Yuh better be ready too.
Talk half. Leff half
Let’s show them the POWER we have.
Sep 26, 20242024 Caribbean Premier League… GAW vs BR Kaieteur Sports – Robust half-centuries from Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer, backed up by some sublime bowling, took Guyana Amazon Warriors to an...
Sep 26, 2024
Sep 26, 2024
Sep 26, 2024
Sep 26, 2024
Sep 26, 2024
Kaieteur News – By now, any reasonable observer of Guyanese politics should recognise the perennial theater that the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]