US committed to Guyana’s territorial integrity – Secretary Blinken

Kaieteur News – President Dr. Irfaan Ali met with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York on Monday, where they discussed the continued strengthening of US-Guyana bilateral relations.

The meeting covered a range of pressing issues, including Venezuela’s political situation and ongoing efforts to address the security and humanitarian crisis in Haiti. In a statement attributed to spokesperson Matthew Miller, Secretary Blinken highlighted the strong U.S.-Guyana partnership and the shared goal of enhancing security and prosperity for both nations and the wider region.

It was disclosed that the two leaders reviewed the growing trade and economic cooperation between the U.S. and Guyana, highlighting its significance in fostering mutual benefits. Ali and Blinken also discussed the importance of increased support to the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti, which aims to restore security and democracy for the Haitian people.

Moreover, Secretary Blinken underscored the United States’ commitment to Guyana’s territorial integrity, reinforcing the importance of collaboration under the U.S.-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis 2030 (PACC 2030). This initiative aims to foster climate resilience and food security throughout the region.

Guyana and Venezuela border controversy case is currently pending before the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The case concerns the Arbitral Award of October 1899 which settled the border between the two countries; including the Essequibo region as part of Guyana.

Venezuela has historically claimed Guyana’s Essequibo region as its own despite its initial acceptance of the 1899 Arbitral Award that gives Guyana control of the Essequibo. Essequibo is Guyana’s biggest county, filled with gold, diamonds and significant natural resources. The case finds its genesis in Venezuela’s challenge to the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Award of the boundaries that separate the two countries.