Shakquain James carts off with Best Boxer accolade

Sep 25, 2024 Sports

Part of the action as Eron Cornelius and Romario Stellingburg went all-guns-blazing in the opening bout of the Inaugural West Dem leg of the GBA U16 championship.

– VBG secures Best Gym award at Inaugural West Demerara U-16 Boxing C/ship

Kaieteur Sports – The Vergenoegen Boxing Gym (VBG) claimed the prestigious “Best Gym” accolade at the inaugural West Demerara leg of the Guyana Boxing Association’s (GBA) U-16 Championship on Saturday. VBG’s success was complemented by their trainer, Clifton Moore, being named Best Coach, while Shakquain James of the Forgotten Youth Foundation (FYF) took home the Best Boxer award.

Hosted at the Rice Mill tarmac, the West Demerara team dominated with three victories and one defeat to claim the overall team title.

In the 39-41kg schoolboys division, Ezekiel Withwright secured a decision win against Teaka Narine of the Pocket Rocket Boxing Gym (PRBG). Jason Fileen added another victory for VBG, defeating Trendy Forde (PRBG) in the 45-47kg category. Meanwhile, in the junior division, Keyon Britton of VBG emerged victorious over Isaiah Nurse from the Rose Hall Jammers (RHJ) in their 48-50kg bout.

The lone setback for VBG came in the 34-36kg schoolboys division, where Rayon France was outpointed by RHJ’s Roopesh Balgobin.

Meanwhile, Forgotten Youth Foundation’s Shakquain James delivered a standout performance in the youth division, defeating Terron Wintz of the New Amsterdam Boxing Association (NABA) in the 63.5-67kg category. His win earned him the Best Boxer award, solidifying his reputation as a rising star.

This event marked a significant milestone in the GBA’s efforts to decentralise boxing across Guyana, made possible by the acquisition of a new boxing ring through the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport. The new ring will be utilised for future events as the GBA continues to expand its reach, using older equipment in other regions.

Next stop, Linden is set to host the next leg of the U-16 Championship, with Berbice to follow after its conclusion.

