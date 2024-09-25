Renegades Cricket Club win North Essequibo Cricket Committee/Balgobin Memorial T/20 title

Kaieteur Sports – Renegades Cricket Club trashed Reliance Hustlers Sports Club by 42 runs in the final of the North Essequibo Cricket Committee/Balgobin Memorial T/20 Final played last Sunday at the Reliance Cricket Ground on the Essequibo Coast.

Reliance Hustlers won the toss and inserted Renegades Cricket Club to take first strike and they posted 152-9 when their 20 overs expired. Former Guyana U17 all rounder Sheldon Charles led the batting with 39 and was supported by former Essequibo U19 opener Navin Singh with 34 and Sydney Peters with 18 not out.

Bowling for Reliance Hustlers Sports Club, former Essequibo senior inter county spinner Beesham Seepersaud had 3-29 off 3 overs and Sedeshwar Shivamber had 2-19 in 4 overs.

Chasing a below par score of 152 for victory on a small home ground, Reliance Hustlers were favorites to win the title but failed to get going and eventually folded for 110.

Abdool Nahdir made 19 and Tameshwar Dhanpaul 16.

Bowling for Renegades Cricket Club, Sydney Peters returned with the ball and claimed 3-24, former Essequibo U19 left arm spinner Haiman Beharry 2-29 from 4 overs and former Guyana U15 all rounder Siddiq Mohamed 1-16 from 4 overs.

Sydney Peters was named Man of the Match for his brilliant all round performance.

Alex Collin received a trophy for the batsman with the most runs in the competition and Haiman Beharry the bowler with the most wickets.

The competition was played in memory of former president of the North Essequibo Cricket Committee Mr Chunilall Balgobin. Speaking at the presentation ceremony, the current president of NECC thanked the Balgobin’s family for their continued support towards cricket in the North Essequibo area.