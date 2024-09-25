Latest update September 25th, 2024 12:59 AM

Lusignan Golf Club welcomes Barbados Royals

Sep 25, 2024 Sports

Barbados Royals members David Miller (left), Keshav Maharaj (center) and Coach Trevor Penney share photo-op at Lusignan Golf Club.

Barbados Royals members David Miller (left), Keshav Maharaj (center) and Coach Trevor Penney share photo-op at Lusignan Golf Club.

Kaieteur Sports – The Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) welcomed the Barbados Royals for an exciting day of golf, marking another high-profile visit to the course that has increasingly become a destination for international athletes. This time, the Royals were joined by Head Coach Trevor Penney who visited in 2023, and David Miller, and Keshav Maharaj, all making their debut on the challenging course.

Brian Hackett, Public Relations Officer of the Lusignan Golf Club, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Once again, the Barbados Royals have visited us to have a game of golf on this challenging course. Last year, we hosted several teams, including the Barbados Royals with Jason Holder, Laurie Evans, Roelof van der Merwe, and Head Coach Trevor Penney, along with the Trinbago Knight Riders. This year, we even had the South African cricket team visit during their tour against the West Indies at Providence.”

The growing popularity of the Lusignan Golf Course continues to attract international attention. Hackett noted, “The word is getting around about the Lusignan Golf Course, and the LGC is extremely pleased to host these teams. They are eager to come to Guyana to play, and they find the course challenging to defeat.”

The Royals stopped-in for high profile visit to the LGC.  

The Royals stopped-in for high profile visit to the LGC.

LGC’s commitment to promoting golf as an inclusive sport remains strong. “The executive committee remains committed to ensuring that golf is available to everyone, especially persons visiting Guyana and that they enjoy the ambiance and the experience of a golf club,” Hackett added. “We are warm to the idea of welcoming teams from across the region and will continue to embrace them to play on our golf course.”

According to Barbados Royals Head Coach Trevor Penny he thoroughly enjoyed every moment on the course. He even gave a rating of 10/10 as the course presented a unique experience for the team.

Lusignan Golf Club boasts a strong history, with more than 50 years of hosting both local and international athletes. One of its notable moments was when West Indies cricketing legend Lance Gibbs won the World Series Golf Tournament on this very course.

As the Lusignan Golf Club continues to grow in prestige, it reinforces its position as a premier destination for golfers across the region and beyond, offering a unique and challenging experience in the heart of Guyana.

