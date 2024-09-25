High-octane battle expected at Providence, as Warriors seek revenge versus Royals

2024 Caribbean Premier League…

GAW vs. BR

Kaieteur Sports – Having lost their last match comprehensively to the Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors will be keen on returning the favor come tonight when the two sides meet again, this time at home of the defending champs; the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

Since their return to home turf, the Warriors have been racking up a nice little win streak, at the expense of making a practice out of defending low scores.

They will need to rethink their strategy should they look to qualify for the semi’s. Should the champs work out their opening partnership woes, with possibly the return of the in-form Saim Ayub to partner alongside any of the top order stars in Azam Khan, Shai Hope or Tim Robinson.

Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Gudakesh Motie and Shamar Joseph have been brilliant for Guyana in their respective departments, further making their roles ahead even more important.

Captain Imran Tahir has been rotating his players nicely to date, experiencing a few bugs but with crunch time looming, a more fixed XI should be fielded going forward, especially with stiff competition remaining.

Barbados have been exceptional in all departments and despite losing 3 games to the Warriors 2, being tied on 10 points apiece will give the Royals some urgency to move up from their current 3rd place position.

Royals already hurt the Warriors’ after Quinton de Kock dazzled with 115, while Rahkeem Cornwall, Kadeem Alleyne, Alick Athanaze, Captain Rovman Powell and Jason Holder have been in good batting form and will provide the necessary firepower needed.

All-rounder Mooen Ali has been a revelation for the Warriors in both departments with the Englishman’s role in the team becoming increasingly more crucial as they go deeper in the tournament.

Last encounter Barbados won easily by 32 in Bridgetown, despite good knocks from Ali, Hope, Hetmyer, Paul and Robinson.

Holder, South African spinner Keshav Maharaj, pacer Obed McCoy and Naveen-ul-Haq will be the key with ball, as Chase alongside Sri Lanka leggy Maheesh Theekshana should also be a handful.

Meanwhile, Joseph, Dwaine Pretorius, Raymon Reifer, Paul and possibly Shepherd have been utilizing the pace and bounce at Providence to at times rough up their opponents, with hostility needed tonight against a dangerous Royals batting order.

The shift to the Warriors home turf of Providence could easily sway tonight’s outcome in favor of the home team, with action bowling off from 19:00h.