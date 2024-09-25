Golf/Archery Highlights of Helena Cricket Ground Reopening

Kaieteur Sports – The grand reopening of the Helena 1&2 Cricket Ground last Sunday was a smashing success as several hundred persons came out to enjoy a day of Sport and relaxation at the renovated ground which was in pristine condition courtesy of Nexgen Golf’s equipment and maintenance team.

Several Cricket matches were played along with dominoes, darts and cards but the crowd were enamored with Nexgen Golf’s mini golf and Pro Archers archery, where they were introduced to the sports for the first time and won lots of Prizes compliments of Sterling Products Ltd and Guyana Beverages Inc.

GGA President Aleem Hussain was joined by 11-time Guyana Golf champion Avinash Persaud and pro golfer Asroodeen Shaw to give demonstrations and personal instruction to dozens of persons who experienced Golf for the first time.

The ProArchers team that interacted with the crowd was led by Narda Mohamed-Mangra, Anand Mangra, Dwain Albert, Tyreck Paul, Bibi Saleema Salim, Chantal Lovell & Nandanie Boodram.

Also showcasing darts to many of excited youngsters was the national champion Sudesh Persaud Fitzgerald and Norman Madhoo of Foreign Links Darts Club.

Winner of the fund raising cricket match was De Hoop Sports club and the Winner of the Exhibition Match was Helena ground Management Committee. De Hoop Sports Club captured the top spot in the dominoes competition.

The event was sponsored by the Guyana Golf Association, Premier Insurance, H. Nauth & Sons, KK Gas Station, Sterling Products Ltd, Roraima Airways, Guyana Beverages Inc, ProArchers and Nexgen Golf Academy.

All in attendance received complimentary Icecream and Oasis Water as a thank you from the sponsors.

The Kaieteur Falls and Arrowpoint Resort trips, courtesy of Roraima Airways were not won and will be rolled over to the upcoming Hole-in-One Challenge at the Westside Golf Course.