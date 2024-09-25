Latest update September 25th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Golf/Archery Highlights of Helena Cricket Ground Reopening 

Sep 25, 2024 Sports

Reigning 11-time Open Champ Avinash Persaud was among the top performers with the golf club.

Reigning 11-time Open Champ Avinash Persaud was among the top performers with the golf club.

Kaieteur Sports – The grand reopening of the Helena 1&2 Cricket Ground last Sunday was a smashing success as several hundred persons came out to enjoy a day of Sport and relaxation at the renovated ground which was in pristine condition courtesy of Nexgen Golf’s equipment and maintenance team.

Several Cricket matches were played along with dominoes, darts and cards but the crowd were enamored with Nexgen Golf’s mini golf and Pro Archers archery, where they were introduced to the sports for the first time and won lots of Prizes compliments of Sterling Products Ltd and Guyana Beverages Inc.

GGA President Aleem Hussain was joined by 11-time Guyana Golf champion Avinash Persaud and pro golfer Asroodeen Shaw to give demonstrations and personal instruction to dozens of persons who experienced Golf for the first time.

A number of top local golfers, including a few former champs were in attendance this past weekend. 

A number of top local golfers, including a few former champs were in attendance this past weekend.

The ProArchers team that interacted with the crowd was led by Narda Mohamed-Mangra, Anand Mangra, Dwain Albert, Tyreck Paul, Bibi Saleema Salim, Chantal Lovell & Nandanie Boodram.

Also showcasing darts to many of excited youngsters was the national champion Sudesh Persaud Fitzgerald and Norman Madhoo of Foreign Links Darts Club.

Winner of the fund raising cricket match was De Hoop Sports club and the Winner of the Exhibition Match was Helena ground Management Committee. De Hoop Sports Club captured the top spot in the dominoes competition.

The event was sponsored by the Guyana Golf Association, Premier Insurance, H. Nauth & Sons, KK Gas Station, Sterling Products Ltd, Roraima Airways, Guyana Beverages Inc, ProArchers and Nexgen Golf Academy.

All in attendance received complimentary Icecream and Oasis Water as a thank you from the sponsors.

The Kaieteur Falls and Arrowpoint Resort trips, courtesy of Roraima Airways were not won and will be rolled over to the upcoming Hole-in-One Challenge at the Westside Golf Course.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 23th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

MASSA DAYS ARE BACK

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

High-octane battle expected at Providence, as Warriors seek revenge versus Royals 

High-octane battle expected at Providence, as Warriors seek revenge...

Sep 25, 2024

2024 Caribbean Premier League… GAW vs. BR  Kaieteur Sports – Having lost their last match comprehensively to the Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors will be keen on returning the favor...
Read More
Team Guyana dominates at Archery CDC

Team Guyana dominates at Archery CDC

Sep 25, 2024

Golf/Archery Highlights of Helena Cricket Ground Reopening 

Golf/Archery Highlights of Helena Cricket Ground...

Sep 25, 2024

Lusignan Golf Club welcomes Barbados Royals

Lusignan Golf Club welcomes Barbados Royals

Sep 25, 2024

Fair start: Guyana Ladies stun Brazil, holds Paraguay to goalless draw

Fair start: Guyana Ladies stun Brazil, holds...

Sep 25, 2024

Kendall’s Union Cricket Club benefits from cricket balls through Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Kendall’s Union Cricket Club benefits from...

Sep 25, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • The UN’s quixotic crusade

    Kaieteur News – The United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are among the loftiest ideals ever set to... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]