GCC Under-17 hockey boys victorious in Trinidad

Kaieteur Sports – The Georgetown Cricket Club’s (GCC) Under-17 Boys hockey team, the GCC Outlaws, delivered a standout performance at the Paragon Indoor Hockey Tournament in Trinidad last weekend. The tournament, held at the Woodbrook Youth Facility in Port-of-Spain, marked the team’s international debut.

The trip came at a time when the Outlaws, a group of players who have been honing their skills for years, faced challenges accessing adequate training facilities. Entering the tournament, they had to quickly adapt to the unfamiliar indoor surface and format of play.

In the preliminary pool-A matches, the Outlaws managed to split their games, winning two and losing two, which was enough to secure a spot in Sunday’s semi-finals. Facing the top team from Pool B, QRC, the Outlaws, considered underdogs, struck early. A brilliant solo effort from striker Luke Sargeant put them ahead just three minutes into the match. Despite heavy pressure from QRC, GCC’s goalkeeper Alex Peniston made several key saves, preserving the 1-0 lead and securing their place in the final.

Meanwhile, in the championship match against ProSport 2, the GCC Outlaws played with much confidence, dominating their opponents but were unable to secure the break through, leading to a 0-0 draw at the end of regulation. The final was then decided by a tense penalty shootout. Both teams struggled to score in the initial round, forcing sudden death. It was Luke Sargeant once again who found the back of the net, while Peniston’s heroics continued, as he blocked ProSport’s next attempt, securing the Outlaws’ victory and the U-17 Boys title.

Sargeant’s outstanding play earned him the Most Valuable Player award, while Peniston was named Best Goalkeeper. Midfielder Grant Fernandes, along with Sargeant and Peniston, were selected for the tournament’s All-Star team.

The GCC Outlaws return to Georgetown as champions, celebrating a successful debut on the international stage.