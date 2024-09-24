Charlestown man remanded for obtaining money by false pretence

Kaieteur News – A 56-year-old man from Charlestown, Georgetown, was remanded to prison on Monday after appearing at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to face charges of obtaining money under false pretence.

Fabian Da Silva is accused of fraudulently obtaining $125,000 from Andel Fraser on March 7, 2023, while pretending to repair Fraser’s Mitsubishi Canter truck.

During the proceedings, Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore read the charges to Da Silva, who pleaded not guilty.

According to police statements, Fraser and Da Silva were acquaintances. On the date in question, Fraser paid Da Silva $60,000 to address mechanical issues with the truck, which was half of the agreed total of $120,000 to repair the vehicle.

Da Silva later requested additional funds for further repairs.

When Fraser returned to collect his truck, he discovered that the issues had not been resolved. Da Silva then began to avoid Fraser and refused to refund the money or complete the repairs.

Fraser reported the matter to the police and Da Silva was arrested and charged.

The court heard that Da Silva has a history of receiving payments for vehicle repairs without delivering services. During the proceedings, Fraser expressed that simply incarcerating Da Silva would not provide him justice.

Instead, he requested compensation of $250,000. Da Silva agreed to this amount but claimed he had no money by stating, “I don’t have $250,000 on me”.

However, Da Silvas’ family was willing to compensate Fraser but needed time to do so. As a result, Da Silva was remanded to prison and is scheduled to return to court on October 7, 2024, for reports.