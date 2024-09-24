Latest update September 24th, 2024 12:59 AM

Briton John dominates again to win the Humphrey-Fowler Memorial Cycle Road Race

Sep 24, 2024

Cyclist Briton John

Cyclist Briton John

Kaieteur Sports – Cycling sensation Briton John left his competitors in the dust on Sunday, as streams of heat covered the nation’s roadways. John has proved his case as the top cyclist in the country, claiming a well-deserved victory at the Humphrey-Fowler Memorial Cycle Road Race.

The event, which concluded at the iconic Carifesta Avenue, saw John powering away from the pack in the seniors’ race, sprinting to a sublime finish that earned him yet another triumphant win on the local scene.

John’s relentless pace and sharp strategy paid off as he crossed the finish line first, adding another title to his growing list of accolades. Aaron Newton, determined and strong, gave a valiant chase and finished just a few metres behind to take second place. The experienced Robin Persaud rounded out the podium, crossing third in a closely fought contest that captivated onlookers.

Meanwhile, in the juniors’ race, it was Alexander Leung who stole the show with a commanding ride. Leung took control early, setting a blistering pace that left his competitors with little chance of catching up. His well-deserved first-place finish was the result of disciplined riding and a sharp race plan. Following behind him, Alex Newton and Daniel Jaing battled fiercely, securing second and third place, respectively.

In the over-50 category, Mark Spencer demonstrated his experience and class, outlasting his rivals to claim the top spot. With his seasoned legs, Spencer powered across the line ahead of Ian Jackson and Ray Harlequin in that order.

The event, steeped in history and tradition, paid tribute to the legacies of George Humphrey and James Fowler, two of cycling’s beloved figures who left an indelible mark on the sport.

The race began at Humphrey’s Bakery on Ketley Street, where cyclists gathered for a graceful roll-start. From there, the peloton embarked on a scenic and challenging course through Georgetown, passing landmarks like Princes Street, Durban Street, and the famous Brickdam stretch. The official start began at Carifesta Avenue and saw competitors push their limits as they raced to Perseverance, Mahaicony, before turning at the famed Half-Way Tree and retracing their steps to finish back at Carifesta Avenue.

The electrifying atmosphere, coupled with fierce competition across all categories, made this year’s race, one to remember.

