President Cup: Olympic Kremlin does it again

Kaieteur Sports – It was simply Deja Vu at the Rising Sun Turf Club as Olympic Kremlin completed the double with a sensational win at the President Cup.

The Slingerz Racing Stables horse, who won the Guyana Cup last month in similar fashion, was piloted again by Jockey Acedenir Gulart. He ran another sensible race making the jump at the right time, to stop the clock at one minute, 47 seconds in the one-mile event.

Nova Sol came second again, while Easy Time finished third. Mapa Do Brasil settled for third in a high-octane feature which was sponsored by Banks DIH. The feature race began with the Master Z racing stables duo Easy Time and Stat setting an early tone but Olympic Kremlin took the outside and sealed the deal yet again.

The President Cup started in good heat with the Kris Jagdeo Construction L Class Non-Earners. Lion Heart took the top spot while Dr Switch finished second. Danstar and Legacy were the other finishers in that order.

Race two was the D Sawh Mechanical Workshop J Class and Lower/ H3 Non Earners last start. Rachel dominated the race from the get-go to claim victory while Hayley fought well to finish second. Amazing Grace had to settle for third while Top Gun came fourth.

The third race of the day was the Kabisa H Class Classic. Theory of Colors from the Jagdeo Racing Stables emerged as the winner, while American Traveller finished second. Emotional Damage ran third and Stroke of Luck finished fourth.

Race four was the J’S Supermarket two-year-old maidens. Storm Bird stormed to victory, finishing ahead of Miracle Star. Easy Bella ran third and Irish Eyes came fourth.

The excitement was intense in race five which was the Peter Lewis Sprint Classic for horses three-year-old and over. The newly imported Brazilian horse, Companheiro Leal out of Js Racing Stables impressed on Guyana debut. It was a gate to pole victory for Jockey Dylan Machado as Companheiro Leal reigned supreme.

Ritorna Vincetori, another Brazilian imported horse from Slingerz Racing Stables, was good competition but had to settle for second while Creemore finished third. Stormy Entry ran in fourth. The familiar horses in Bossalina and Spankhurst were among the top four finishers.

The penultimate race of the day was Anirud Ramcharitar Construction Firm K Non Earners 2024 / L Class Open and J3 first time starters.

It was a packed field and Money Time prevailed. Jockey Quinton Kellman who started the day with a win, came up trumps again as he piloted Money Time to a scintillating victory. He finished ahead of Princess Samiyah, Kiss and Swinging Jet in that order.

The President Cup was presented by Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee; it was another well-organized and exciting race day at Rising Sun Turf Club.

Organizers have informed that races will return to the Bush Lot United Turf Club in West Coast Berbice. Js Racing Stables will host the Kabisa Stakes Horse race meet on Sunday October 20.