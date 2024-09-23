LBI Cricket Club “A” whip Golden Grove CC in the Naven’s Construction T20 tournament

Kaieteur Sports – Ariel Tilku, Mavindra Dindyal, Munesh Outar, Emran Mohammed and Richard Dowlatram lead LBI CC “A’ to a convincing 163 runs victory over the hapless Golden Grove CC in the latest round of the Naven’s Construction T20 tournament for teams on the East Coast, Demerara, played at LBI Community Center Ground.

LBI won the toss and took first strike on a sunny day with a good pitch for batting. West Indies under19 all rounder Marvindra Dindyal and Richard Dowlatram started with all guns blazing. They put together an opening partnership of 142 runs in 12 overs before losing Dowlatram for 67 with 7 fours and 3 sixes. The hard hitting Ariel Tilku, a former Demerara under19 all rounder came to the crease and immediately got into the act by clobbering 7 sixes in a rapid unbeaten 47. In the meantime, they lost the classy Dindyal for 82 with 8 fours and 4 sixes. LBI ended with 235 for 2 off their allotment of 20 overs.

In reply, Golden Grove CC were bundled out for 72 off 15 overs. S. Mangal topscored with 18 runs and offered the only resistance. Bowling for LBI CC ‘A’, Demerara junior all rounder Outar took 4 for 8 runs, Mohammed 3 for 25 and Dowlatram took 2 for 32, winning by a massive 163 runs.