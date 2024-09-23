East Coast Aash décor take the lead in the BMC O50s Tournament

Sponsored by Permaul Trading & Distribution and Peter Lewis Construction & Asphalt services

Kaieteur Sports – BIG MAN CRICKET O50s tournament continued last weekend with 2 fixtures in Demerara.

At Enmore ground; Jai Hind Jaguars made light work of Essequibo Invaders O50s Masters winning by 5 wickets in 18.2 overs. Essequibo Invaders won the toss and took first strike compiling an inadequate 104 off 20.1 overs. D, Lakhan was the top scorer with 40 decorated with 3 fours and 2 maximums, whilst L. Narine chipped in with 17. Bowling fro Jai HindL R. Budhoo was unplayable picking up 3 for 6 in 3 overs whilst V. Seonarine supported strongly with 3 for 8 in 3.1 overs.

Jai Hind Jaguars knocked off the required runs for the loss of 5 wickets in 18.2 overs, Zamin Zikeer continued his good form scoring 20 with 3 sweetly timed boundaries. D. Drepaul took 2 for 29 in 4 overs for the Invaders.

Over at the Enterprise ground, the Ex Berbice-Police Masters gave up a walkover to the East Coast Aash Décor to catapult them to the top of the points table

The points standing after the last round on September 21st

Points standing-9/21/2024 Matches Won Lost No result Tie Points NRR East Coast Aash Decor 5 3 2 0 0 6 -0.7897 North Soesdyke 3 2 0 1 0 5 2.2345 Jai Hind Jaguars 5 2 2 1 0 5 1.741 Essequibo Invaders 5 2 2 1 0 5 0.025 Everest Masters 4 2 1 1 0 5 -0.0878 Ex Berbice Police 4 0 4 0 0 0 -1.352