East Coast Aash décor take the lead in the BMC O50s Tournament

Kaieteur Sports – BIG MAN CRICKET O50s tournament continued last weekend with 2 fixtures in Demerara.
At Enmore ground; Jai Hind Jaguars made light work of Essequibo Invaders O50s Masters winning by 5 wickets in 18.2 overs. Essequibo Invaders won the toss and took first strike compiling an inadequate 104 off 20.1 overs. D, Lakhan was the top scorer with 40 decorated with 3 fours and 2 maximums, whilst L. Narine chipped in with 17. Bowling fro Jai HindL R. Budhoo was unplayable picking up 3 for 6 in 3 overs whilst V. Seonarine supported strongly with 3 for 8 in 3.1 overs.
Jai Hind Jaguars knocked off the required runs for the loss of 5 wickets in 18.2 overs, Zamin Zikeer continued his good form scoring 20 with 3 sweetly timed boundaries. D. Drepaul took 2 for 29 in 4 overs for the Invaders.
Over at the Enterprise ground, the Ex Berbice-Police Masters gave up a walkover to the East Coast Aash Décor to catapult them to the top of the points table
The points standing after the last round on September 21st
|Points standing-9/21/2024
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|No result
|Tie
|Points
|NRR
|East Coast Aash Decor
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|-0.7897
|North Soesdyke
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|2.2345
|Jai Hind Jaguars
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|1.741
|Essequibo Invaders
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|0.025
|Everest Masters
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|-0.0878
|Ex Berbice Police
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-1.352
