Canada-based Guyanese Dillon Heyliger bags 5-30 to help Canada beat Nepal in 50-over League 2 cricket

Kaieteur Sports – Right-arm pacer Dillon Heyliger bagged five wickets for 30 runs to help Canada overwhelm Nepal by 103 runs on Monday at King City ground, North Toronto.

It was their first match on home soil in the continuation of the International Cricket Council Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 tournament.

The Canada-based Guyanese Heyliger bowled his allotted 10-overs as Nepal was tumbled out for 150 in the 41st over after Canada had made a solid 253-8 from the maximum 50-overs.

Nepal began their chase horribly after opener Kushal Bhurtel became the fiery Heyliger’s first victim for 01 at 9-1.

Karran KC prolonged the inevitability with 27 after Heyliger, the Guyanese, continued to take steady wickets on a responsive pitch.

Sandeep Lamichhane was tidy with 22 and a hard-fought 20 from Asif Sheik.

Heyliger was supported by Akhil Kumar and Ansh Patel with two wickets each conceding 11 and 36 runs respectively.

Earlier, Canada won the toss and their innings was built around an impressive, unbeaten 73 from skipper Nicolas Kirton.

Kirton batted with a great degree of confidence hitting six sixes and three fours during his 44-ball show at the crease.

Despite the hosts lost an early wicket with a total of 13 on the board, the innings never lacked momentum as opener Navneet Dhaliwal contributed a fine 48 while Heyliger displayed good batting ability as well by knocking 30 and 27 from Harsh Thaker.

Canada’s 100 came up in the 30th over while they were more aggressive to get the other 100 which was achieved in the 46th over.

Lalit Rajbanshi took 2-32 from his 9-over outing while Sompal Kami also accounted for two wickets but was more expensive conceding 44 runs from 8 overs.

Heyliger was predictably named the player-of-the-match for his memorable, bowling performance.

The action continues Wednesday with Nepal taking on Oman, while Canada will be back at the same facility on Friday to face Oman.