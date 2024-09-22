Wake up early!

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh early bird does catch de worm, but in Guyana, it look like we still waiting fuh de worm to wake up.

When yuh wake up early, yuh get a head start. Yuh beat de traffic. Yuh miss de noise. De world still quiet, like it ain’t realize it’s supposed to start spinning yet. Dem who sleep late miss out. All dem opportunities gone before dem eye even open.

Dem boys seh waking up early does give yuh a different kinda energy. Is like de sun charge yuh battery. De breeze cool, de birds singing, and de mind fresh. But some people like dem phone—always on snooze mode. Dem get up late, and then complain de whole day too short. Yuh know why? Because yuh spend half de day dreaming.

But early risers know better. Dem done know dat yuh get more done in de first two hours of morning than yuh does all day. Yuh mind clear. Yuh thoughts sharp. Dem who wake up at 10, de mind still blurry. Dem walking around like zombies.

Dem boys seh de best deals get sign before lunch. De biggest decisions get made when de sun just come up. And de people who own big companies and making big money? Dem already up before de rooster even start making noise. De ones who sleep in late? Dem still working fuh dem who wake up early.

But here in Guyana, plenty people think morning start at 9. By de time dem reach to work, de man who wake up early already get de contract. Yuh late. Yuh miss out.

So wake up early, bai. Or stay sleeping and let somebody else catch yuh worm. Dem boys seh, it ain’t too hard. Just set yuh alarm—just don’t set it fuh 10 o’clock!

Talk half. Leff half