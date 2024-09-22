Team Guyana arrives in London

ISKF 4th Shotocup World Karate Tournament…

Kaieteur Sports – We are thrilled to announce that ISKF Team Guyana, accompanied by a delegation of 99 participants, parents, and supporters, has safely arrived in London. The team is preparing for the ISKF 4th ShotoCup World Tournament, which will take place this weekend at the UEL SportsDock, University Way, Beckton, London.

Our athletes are acclimating to the local environment and undergoing intensive training sessions to ensure they are in peak condition for the competition. The tournament promises to be an exciting event, with territories from the USA, Pan America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa in attendance. It’s a fantastic opportunity for our team to represent Guyana on this prestigious global stage and to engage in cultural exchange with participants from across the world.

The strong presence of our 99-member delegation underscores the communal spirit and enthusiasm that surrounds our athletes, showcasing the solidarity and pride of our nation. We are confident that our team will demonstrate the skill and discipline that karate demands, bringing honor to Guyana.

We invite you to join us in following their journey and cheering them on as they strive for excellence. We will keep you updated on their progress and achievements throughout the tournament.

Thank you for your continued support and coverage, which play a crucial role in highlighting the spirit of sportsmanship and excellence at an international level.