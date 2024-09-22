More than 56 horses set to battle at President’s Cup

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Cup winner Olympic Kremlin, Easy Time, defending President’s Cup champion John Bull, newcomers Mapa Do Brasil, Stat, Nova Sol and Stolen Money are among the top horses confirmed for the 2024 President’s Cup horse racing which is set for Sunday September 22.

The Rising Sun Turf Club on the West Coast of Berbice, is expected to come alive as more than 56 horses were confirmed for the exciting event. More than G$ 15 million will be up for grabs and it will be a revenge plot for most of the horses who were crushed by Slingerz Racing Stables’ Olympic Kremlin at the Guyana Cup. Sunday’s feature will be open to three-year-old and older horses with a total purse of G%,812,500 being divided among the top finishers.

Additionally, the feature race will have Stat at gate number one, while Nova Sol, John Bull, Easy Time, Mapa Do Brasil, Stolen Money, and Oympic Kremlin will follow gate positions in that order.

Mapa Do Brasil, the hottest newcomer from Js Racing Stables have history with the Guyana Cup winner, Olympic Kremlin. That will be a thrilling match-up but fans will not write off the experienced Easy Time, who has built a winning reputation in Guyana’s horse racing.

Other races on the provisional programme include the three-year-old Guyana and West Indian-bred, Sprint ‘E’ Class for horses three years old and over, two-year-old maiden, H1 And Lower Open to ‘G’ Class Non-Earners on Guyana Cup. Also open to ‘G’ class Non winners in Guyana, ‘J’ Class Open to H3 Non earner in last two starts, K Class/J3 Non-Earner Last Start and the L Class/J Class and K Class and Non-Earner Last Start.

The sponsors for this year’s President’s Cup are Jumbo Jet Events, Js Supermarket, XCMG, SinoTruk and Banks DIH. Race time is 12:00h local time at Rising Sun Turf Club, West Coast Berbice.