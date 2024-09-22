Archery: Team Guyana arrives for 6th Caribbean Development Championships

Kaieteur Sports – Archery Guyana announced that Team Guyana safely arrived to participate in the 6th Caribbean Development Championships, which will be held in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, from July 10th to July 14th, 2024.

This prestigious event, while focusing on development in the Caribbean, will also see participation from national federations across the Americas, under the auspices of World Archery Americas.

Representing Guyana at this international event are archers from various affiliate members of the National Federation in Guyana, showcasing their skills in both the recurve (R) and barebow (BB) categories across different age groups and experience levels. The athletes representing Guyana include: Senior Women (Barebow – Beginner) – Juanita Persaud, Melesa Ramnaraine & Naudia Maraj, Senior Men (Barebow – Beginner) – Mehandra Chatargum & Gregory McKoy, Senior Men (Recurve – Beginner) – Faraad Gani & Afzal Karim, Under-15 Women (Barebow – Development) – Fatima Gani, Under-18 Women (Barebow – Development) – Nataliya Pollard,

Under-15 Men (Barebow – Development) – Alec Simmons & Saifullah Gani, Senior Men (Barebow – Development) – Teemahall Lall & Richard Dookie, Senior Women (Recurve – Development) – Roshini Boodhoo, Theresa Jaikishun, Julie-Ann Williams & Karin Toppin, Senior Men (Recurve – Development) –

Jeewanram Persaud & Saeed Karim.

These archers, representing a blend of experienced and up-and-coming talent, have demonstrated their dedication and commitment through rigorous training in preparation for this competition. Their participation signifies Guyana’s continued growth in the sport of archery, and the federation is confident that they will perform admirably on the international stage.

Accompanying the Team are the following officials: Nicholas Hing – Chef-de-Mission & Coach, Saeed Karim – Team Logistics Coordinator & Athlete, Roshini Boodhoo – Team Manager & Athlete, Jeewanram Persaud – Coach & Athlete, Juliana Rickhee – Team Support Coordinator and Shrikanta Deoroop – Team Photographer.

Archery Guyana remains committed to fostering the development of its athletes and raising the profile of the sport both locally and internationally. The federation is grateful for the support of its affiliates, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, the National Sports Commission, the Guyana Olympic Association, Guyana Beverages Inc., World of Flowers and the Guyanese public as Team Guyana arrives in Jamaica.