Joseph, Hetmyer, bowlers rattle Patriots by 30-runs as Warriors seal first win at home

2024 Caribbean Premier League…

GAW vs. STKNP

Kaieteur Sports – Fast-bowler Shamar Joseph had a brilliant night with the ball, while Shimron Hetmyer cracked an eye-catching half-century which paved the way for a 30-run drubbing of the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots last night at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

Batting first in front of a sold out capacity, the champs were guided to 137-8 after 20 overs, thanks to Shimron Hetmyer laying the foundation with 63 from 33 deliveries inclusive of five sixes and four fours.

Power-hitting all-rounder Romario Shepherd provided the shot in the arm, as his 22-ball 34*, with 3 sixes and a four, helped Guyana post a decent total in the end.

Playing on his home ground, Guyanese left-arm spinner Ashmead Nedd tormented his countrymen as he snapped up 4-25 leading the Patriots bowling, with help from his more senior partner in South Africa leg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi (2-13).

The Amazon Warriors spin barrage of a returning Imran Tahir (2-34), Gudakesh Motie (1-8) and Mooen Ali (2-9), kept the game in favor of the champs.

Joseph bagged 3-9 with help from Dwaine Pretorius (1-22), with Patriots opener Evin Lewis (49) almost pulling things off for the visitors.

Lewis was his typical self, latching onto anything loose or in his zone, as the spin trio ripped through the top-order, including Andre Fletcher (15), Mikyle Louis (4), Kyle Mayers (3) and Joshua DaSilva (9).

Joseph then inspired a brilliant run out of Rilee Roussow (11) before bagging a few key lower-order wickets to seal an emphatic win in front of a massive crowd.

Earlier, Nedd’s double strike removed openers Kevin Sinclair and the in-form Tim Robinson, who both fell for ducks, while Mayers (1-22) removed his fellow Barbadian and West Indies mate, Shai Hope for (7).

Hetmyer took the Warriors team score over the 50-run mark with a few much-needed boundary shots, soon reaching his second fifty of the tournament.

However, the introduction of Shamsi shifted momentum as both Ali (10) and Hetmyer succumbed to the Googly, in quick succession.

The final spell from Nedd yielded two more wickets for the Patriots, who were already tearing into the Warriors lower-order.

Meanwhile, St. Lucia Kings battle Barbados Royals from 10:00h while the Warriors look to keep their streak alive against the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons tonight from 19:00h, as part of Saturday’s double-header at Providence. (Clifton Ross)