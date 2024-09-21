Burrowes School of Art Administrator resigns over racist remarks

Kaieteur News – Renowned Guyanese sculptor Mr. Ian Ivor Thom who held the post of Administrator at the E.R. Burrowes School of Art, tendered his resignation from the school earlier this month after he was verbally abused by a member of the public who used racial slurs.

Mr. Thom’s resignation from the school was highlighted in a letter addressed to this publication in today’s edition of the newspaper by students who expressed deep concern about the unfortunate incident that led to his departure.

“We are writing to express our deep concerns over an unfortunate incident that took place at the E.R. Burrowes School of Art involving the Administrator, Mr. Ian Ivor Thom on the evening of Saturday 7, September 2024 at around 4pm. The incident appears to reflect racism and the unjust favour given to those in our society who has status, as a result, that incident led to Mr. Thom’s untimely resignation,” the students expressed.

Speaking with Kaieteur News about what transpired, Mr. Thom said that on September 7, he had a class which finished around 14:00hrs and shortly after he began working on one of his projects.

He said around 16:00hrs that day, he was taking out the garbage to the bins located just outside the school when he received a call but missed it because his battery was low.

He recalled that his car was nearby so he went there to charge his phone and while there he saw a red SUV reversing in a parking space close to him that he claimed was only reserved for staff and students of the Art School.

Upon seeing this, Mr. Thom said he signalled to the driver to get his attention. The driver came out from the vehicle to speak with him.

“The person came out of the vehicle and asked what is the matter. I said, that is a no parking, you can’t park there. It is a passage way and apart from that, this area is reserved for the Burrowes School of Art students and staff. He (driver) said but there is no school. I said but you are also blocking the passage way and even if it’s not school, only our students park there,” Mr. Thom explained.

He related that after informing the driver he could not park there, the man continued insisting that he can park.

“He continued insisting that he can park there. I told him if I come to your place of work or place of residence and I park where I am not supposed to park would you be abusive the way you are trying to abuse me. He (driver) said, “oh it’s stupid **[word withheld] people like you make this country where it is and that is why all kind of foreigners gotta come in because of stupid people like you,” Mr. Thom recalled.

After the back and forth, Mr. Thom said a young woman exited the car and enquired what was going on. He said then a vendor from the entrance of the parking lot came over after she overheard the racial slurs and enquired too what was happening.

Mr. Thom said shortly after, the young lady from the car asked him about his designation then she took a photo of his licence plate then she left to make a phone call.

“She took my licence plate and then she picked up the phone and she called, I don’t know who she called and about 15 to 20 minutes after then my phone rang and I answered and it was the Director of Culture and he said to me, Minister (Charles Ramson) wants to see you right away in the Boardroom.”

Mr. Thom said he left to reach with the Minister that same afternoon and during their meeting, he began to ask what happened. After relating what transpired, Mr. Thom claimed that the minister asked if he was the security but according to the Mr. Thom, he told the official no but as administrator of the school, his job is to look after the interest of the school.

Mr. Thom said after relating in details what happened and committing to get names and numbers of witnesses who saw what occurred, he noted that he was not getting any satisfaction from the minister.

“I even said to him that there were witnesses there who saw what happened and I can get their names and numbers and give it to you and if you want the truth of the story, you can have an interview them. He said to me, your image is not a reflection of what he wants for this ministry. I said well minister, you are the minister and you will have to make a decision or I would have to make my appropriate decision and shortly after I left,” Mr. Thom recalled.

After that day, the following day (Sunday), Mr. Thom said he tendered his resignation because at the same time his contract with the ministry was on the brink of expiring.

Speaking to this publication on Friday, the former Administrator claims that the government official never attempted to address or investigate the issue or the racial remarks made against him and to date, he has not received any acknowledgement letter from the ministry pertaining to his letter of resignation.

Mr. Thom said he believes the matter could have been handled properly and if the minister wanted to get the truth, he could have launched an investigation into what transpired.

Kaieteur News on Friday afternoon contacted the minister for a comment but it was futile.

Meanwhile, in their letter to this publication, some of the students of the Burrowes School of Art said that, “By most reports the incident appears to have been handled without proper justification or due process, and it sends a troubling message about how we treat those who dedicate their lives to the arts and education in this country. It has been disheartening for us students to witness the unfolding of such an unfortunate situation.”

“Editor, it is within this context that the students would like to express their heartfelt appreciation and thanks to one of the greats, Mr. Thom… your dedication, creativity, and passion for the arts have made a lasting impact on us,” the students further added.