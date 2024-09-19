Rehabilitated Annie G Basketball Court at Kwakwani handed over

Kaieteur Sports – The residents of Kwakwani, Berbice River, now have a new basketball court, thanks to the help of Exxon Mobil Guyana.

The basketball facilities of Kwakwani were in dire needs of repairs. The principals of Exon mobile was approached and decided to give a helping hand in having the facilities rehabilitated.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, Region 10 Regional Vice Chairman Mark Goring was a happy man.

He stated that, “It is a proud moment as we celebrated the handover of the newly rehabilitated Ann G Kwakwani Basketball Court. Thanks to Exxon Mobil Guyana, this project has become a reality.

I am grateful to Exxon’s President, Mr. Alistair Routledge, for supporting the vision of development in Region 10. Through collaborative efforts, Kwakwani now has a top-class facility where our National Basketball Champions, the Kwakwani Untouchables, can continue to hone their talents and thrive.”

The court was dedicated in memory of the late coach and player Dave Causeway, whose passion and dedication helped shape basketball in Kwakwani.

Goring, encouraged all residents in the area to take ownership of the facilities. He stated, “Let’s work together to maintain and preserve it for future generations.”

He said that the community looks forward to more collaboration to develop the communities in the area. He extended a heartfelt thank you to everyone who played a role in making the project a success. (Samuel Whyte)