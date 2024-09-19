Humphrey-Fowler Memorial Cycle Road Race billed for Sunday

Kaieteur Sports – The Flying Ace Cycle Club, in collaboration with close friends, children, and former cyclists impacted by the legendary George Humphrey and James Fowler, is set to host the Humphrey and Fowler Memorial Cycle Race on Sunday, September 22.

The event will honour the legacy of two beloved cycling figures that left an indelible mark on the sport. Cyclists will gather at Humphrey’s Bakery (Ketley Street, Charlestown) for a graceful roll-start, before embarking on a scenic route through Georgetown.

The race will take cyclist north along Ketley Street, east onto Princess Street, and further through Smyth, Durban, and Lime Streets, eventually winding west onto Brickdam and continuing north to Camp Street before reaching Carifesta Avenue for the official start.

Participants will then race to Perseverance Mahaicony, turning at the famed Half-Way Tree, and retrace their route to finish back on Carifesta Avenue.

Humphrey was known for his boundless generosity and his loud, outspoken advocacy for fairness and equality for all. James Fowler was equally admired for his commitment to helping cyclists achieve their potential, regularly seen on Carifesta Avenue coaching his riders from the early hours of the morning.

Among those who were positively impacted by these two giants are cyclists such as Troy Humphrey, Godfrey Pollydore, Dwain Gibbs, Andrew Reece, and the late Richard Allicock, among many others.

While the sport is no longer the same without Humphrey and Fowler, their legacy continues to inspire future generations. Action pedal off at 13:00 hours.

This memorial race will serve as a celebration of their lives, honouring the passion and dedication they brought to the sport of cycling.