16 Health professionals graduate from Epidemiology, laboratory training programme

Kaieteur News – On Wednesday, 16 of the country’s healthcare professionals graduated from the Caribbean Regional Field Epidemiology and Laboratory Training Programme (CR-FELTP).

This is according to the Ministry of Health in a statement. The training programme was funded by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in collaboration with the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and the Ministry. The 16 graduates were drawn from eight regions in the country. The training lasted for seven months. “The CR-FELTP programme trains health professionals from different fields to improve the Caribbean’s ability to prevent diseases and protect public health through evidence-based actions and policies,” the ministry explained.

At the graduation ceremony which was held at the Herdmanston Lodge, Georgetown, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony related that the training was an important one, noting that there is a growing need for awareness and timely reporting of diseases.

“I think the importance here is that we’re starting to get more people in tune with some of the things happening locally, regionally, and globally, and this is your first opportunity to understand a little bit more about diseases and how they transmit, and why you need to report so that we can respond in time,” he stated.

The minister further stated that he hopes the course is able to serve as a stepping stone for continued learning and as such encouraged the graduates to take opportunities for further training in responding to diseases. “I hope that with this first course that you have done that this is not the last one, I hope that it wasn’t too difficult and that you’ll go on to do other courses because ultimately we want people to be properly trained so that they can respond appropriately to diseases,” the minister said noting that the skills acquired during this training will also be useful as the Ministry is working on eliminating five infectious diseases from Guyana by 2030.

In her brief remarks, Public Health Advisor for the US Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, Ms. Sandra Bedoya-Hanson yesterday said that the training programme is “a testament to Guyana’s and CARPHA’s commitment and dedication to growth and strengthening the country’s surveillance capacity.”