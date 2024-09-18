Warriors eyeing comeback win, with important Guyana leg looming

2024 Caribbean Premier League…

GAW vs. TKR

Kaieteur Sports – Defending Champs Guyana Amazon Warriors are eyeing a much-needed rebound victory tonight against home team Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), ahead of their return home for what could be the most crucial leg in this year’s tournament.

The Warriors felt the woes of defeat after Quinton de Kock’s ton in the last game and saw the Champs take their first L.

A few changes to the team, most notably the bowling unit with no captain Imran Tahir, the attack suffered slightly in the previous game despite some success from their seamers who were expensive.

With TKR hovering below Guyana despite both teams having six points, the hosts could look to exploit the Warriors by use of their home turf conditions.

Captain Kieron Pollard, in-form Nick Pooran, England opener Jason Roy along with in-form players like Keacy Carty, Shaqkere Parris and others will be their key for the Knight Riders batting.

Spin wizards Sunil Narine and Akeal Hosein will be tasked with bowling efforts along with overseas spinner Waqar Salamkheil, pacer Jayden Seals among others.

Guyana should see the return of spinner Tahir in a few days should he heal from his injury successfully. His partner in Gudakesh Motie has been an X-factor and could form a nice team with latest draftee, Australian leg-spinner Nathan Sowter.

Fast-bowlers Dwaine Pretorious and left-armer Raymon Reifer have given the Warriors ideal depth, but all-rounders Kevin and Jason Sinclair will need to step up their games as key pieces of the spin unit and batting department.

Azam Khan’s string of failures has forced the Warriors into a position of possibly dropping the Pakistani for another option.

Shimron Hetmyer remains the key with Shai Hope, Tim Robinson and their host of all-rounders in Englishman Mooen Ali, who had a good debut game, Keemo Paul, who had been one of the better finishers this seasons, Reifer and Pretorious.

Both sides have a deep history, whether in Regional 50-Over, 4-Day and now franchise T20 cricket, making for another storied battle this evening in front of what will be a sold out Queen’s Park Oval crowd.

The Warriors will be keen on winning this battle and gathering as much momentum as possible, ahead of their last leg of the tournament which will be held in Guyana from Friday.

Tonight’s game starts at 19:00h.