Teams briefed ahead of Saturday’s start

Courts Optical Pee Wee U11 Schools Football

Kaieteur Sports – Yesterday, several schools gathered at the National Library’s Conference Room for the Petra Organisation’s customary team briefing ahead of the 11th edition of the Courts Optical Pee Wee Under-11 Schools Football Tournament.

The event, which officially launched last Friday at the Courts Mega Store, has confirmed 36 teams for the 2024 tournament, set to kick off this Saturday, September 21, at the Ministry of Education Ground on Carifesta Avenue.

The competition, widely regarded as one of Petra’s premier events, has schools across the country eagerly anticipating the action, which will run for the duration of six weeks. Football fans are also encouraged to come out and support the young talent as the team’s battle for top honours.

Petra Organisation Co-Director, Troy Mendonca, as well as sponsor representative Richard Simpson, expressed excitement about this year’s tournament. “We expect a larger turnout and some spectacular football from these youngsters. Building on the success of last year, this edition promises to be an even more exciting showcase of talent and sportsmanship,” Mendonca said during his address.

Meanwhile, in a positive development for the tournament’s future, Stena Drilling has joined as a co-sponsor for the 2024 edition. The company’s Local Content Officer, Christina Ramroop, and Operations Engineer, Alberto Lener, were in attendance to show their support, alongside teachers, students, coaches, and other stakeholders.

The tournament will see fifteen teams from Georgetown district competing this year, alongside teams from seven other administrative regions, including one team from Barima-Waini (Region 1) district also part of the roster.

The 2024 Courts Optical Pee Wee Football tournament will feature a round-robin format, with teams divided into groups of eight. From there, the top 16 teams will advance to the next stage; playing for spots one to eight. Meanwhile, the top four will then feature in battles for the title.

The tournament kicks off on September 21 and will conclude on November 2.