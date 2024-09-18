Sowter called up by Amazon Warriors

– Jordan drafted by TKR

Kaieteur Sports – England international Chris Jordan will join the Trinbago Knight Riders for the remainder of the 2024 season while Aussie Nathan Sowter will cover for the injured Amazon Warriors skipper Imran Tahir.

The experienced all-rounder will replace USA international Ali Khan who was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to injury.

Meanwhile, Guyana Amazon Warriors have signed the Australian leg-spinner Sowter as a temporary replacement for skipper Tahir who is currently recovering from injury and is expected to be unavailable for around 10 days.