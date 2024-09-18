Sowter called up by Amazon Warriors 

Latest update September 18th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 18, 2024 Sports
– Jordan drafted by TKR
Kaieteur Sports – England international Chris Jordan will join the Trinbago Knight Riders for the remainder of the 2024 season while Aussie Nathan Sowter will cover for the injured Amazon Warriors skipper Imran Tahir.
The experienced all-rounder will replace USA international Ali Khan who was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to injury.
Meanwhile, Guyana Amazon Warriors have signed the Australian leg-spinner Sowter as a temporary replacement for skipper Tahir who is currently recovering from injury and is expected to be unavailable for around 10 days.
