Jockey Ross anticipates exciting President’s Cup

Kaieteur Sports – One of Guyana’s best jockey, Colin Ross, is expecting fireworks on Sunday September 22 at Rising Sun Turf Club when the President’s Cup horse racing takes Centre stage.

More than 10 horses were imported for last month’s Guyana Cup and more were added to that list for the upcoming President Cup.

Ross has been working along with the top horses, with the likes of Easy Time, Stat, Spankhurst, and Mapa Do Brazil; and according to him, the horses are more ready than they were for the Guyana Cup.

“So far, preparation is going quite well. No complains. Everyone is going comfortable, the trainer doing a good work, grooms doing a good job, so right now everything is going well.”

“We have a lot of new horses, but now they are more accustomed to the conditions. They have acclimatized, they are more comfortable with the track,” Ross said.

When asked about his expectations, Ross said: “The race gets stiff. A lot more new horses coming in and everybody want to win. The Guyana Cup champion going back is seeking to now win the President Cup. Easy Time will be there, Mapa Do Brazil, is there and he is a very good horse. Spankhurst is also set to return.”

Ross won jockey of the year for 2023 and he remains one of the most decorated jockeys in Guyana’s history.

“I expect to have a good race this time. I will try my best.”

“A lot of work going into the track at Rising Sun. So, we expect to have a good race,” the champion jockey echoed.

Nine races are on the programme for the 2024 President’s Cup, and more than G$15 million will be up for grabs.

The feature race, running at approximately eight furlongs, will be open to all horses, three years old and over. Registration closed on September 17 and organisers have indicated that no late entries are permitted.