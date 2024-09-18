Latest update September 18th, 2024 12:59 AM

Govt. in move to revive Skeldon sugar estate

Sep 18, 2024 News

– seeking contractors to prepare, plant fields

Kaieteur News – A total of nine bidders have signaled their interest in undertaking the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) project which is to do land preparation and planting at the Skeldon Sugar Estate in Region Six.

Submitting their bids to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office were Ally Metals & Lumber – $108,073,500; Satnarine Cane Planting Business; CNR Investment; Jaiand Commodities Inc.; KNS Peetum Construction – $141,000,000; Rajesh Sahadeo Contracting; AJM Enterprise- $2,110,905,000; Ryker Ryan Investment – $2,238,400,500; Jason Gravesande General Contracting Service; Jalil & Daughters Business Establishment – $46,831,850; and Mahadeo Ramnarine.

As reported in the media, President Irfaan Ali in May this year had reaffirmed to the residents of Crabwood Creek, Region Six during a visit that his government is moving to reopen the Skeldon Sugar Estate, which was closed down by the previous administration.

“We are working on the Skeldon Estate…I agree that there are challenges but we are working on that,” he was quoted in a Department of Public Information article. Kaieteur News understands that the government was in the process of making another 5000 hectares of land available at the Skeldon Sugar Estate,

At a different occasion, the Head-of-State had mentioned that production process at this location will be mechanized, thereby enhancing productivity and competitiveness. “We have already sourced new varieties of canes that will be planted on those lands, so that not only will we achieve, or we’re working on achieving the target this year, but we are also working on achieving higher levels of target next year,” the President said.

