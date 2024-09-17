The Helena Ground will Host a Golf, Archery and Cricket Fun Day on Sunday

Kaieteur Sports – The Executive of Mahaica’s Helena 1&2 Sports Ground in collaboration with Nexgen Golf Academy will host a Free Admission Family Fun Day on Sunday September 22 from 1-10pm. This awesome activity will see Sports such as Golf, Cricket, Archery and Dominoes being played at the recently renovated Ground, along with a Barbecue and Music to add to the excitement.

Families are encouraged to come out and picnic while taking part in various activities that will allow them to win prizes for participating. In fact, the first 200 players to take part in Golf and Archery will receive Igloo Ice-cream, compliments of Sterling Products.

Prizes such as beverage hampers from Guyana Beverages and trips to Kaieteur Falls and Arrowpoint Resort courtesy of Roraima Airways and Captain Gerry Gouveia will also be up for grabs along with a variety of trophies.

The 10-over cricket competitions will start at 1 pm and the fun atmosphere is expected to continue well into the night as the music and show begins.

Helena Cricket Ground Executive will host the activities with the support of Premier Insurance Company, Nexgen Golf Academy, ProArchers, Guyana Beverages Inc, Roraima Airways, Sterling Products, H. Nauth & Sons, KK Gas Station and DDL.