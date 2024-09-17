Renegades Cricket Club marches into NECC/Balgobin T/20 Final

Latest update September 17th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 17, 2024 Sports
– Conquering Spartan Challengers by 5 runs
Kaieteur Sports – The Renegades Cricket Club secured their place in the North Essequibo Cricket Committee (NECC)/Balgobin Twenty/20 Cricket final after a thrilling five-run victory over the Spartan Challengers, setting up a much-anticipated clash with the Reliance Hustlers Sports Club.
Playing under scorching conditions, the Renegades won the toss and opted to bat first. Sheldon Charles spearheaded the batting attack with a blistering half-century, contributing 59 runs to help his side reach a formidable 179-6 in their allotted 20 overs. Alex Collins provided solid support, adding 40 runs, while Omarion Smith chipped in with a valuable 24-run cameo. Spartan Challengers’ Kamal Khan led their bowling effort with figures of 2-28, while Bernard Lewis finished with 2-35.
In response, the Spartan Challengers, unbeaten throughout the group stages, fell short in the run chase, managing 174-8 in their 20 overs. Bernard Lewis impressed with the bat, striking a brisk 44, while B. Venture also contributed 44 runs in a more measured approach. However, the efforts weren’t enough to overcome the disciplined Renegades bowling attack. Haiman Beharry (2-22), Sydney Peters (2-27), and Siddiq Mohamed (2-27) shared the wickets to seal the victory.
The Renegades will now take on the Reliance Hustlers Sports Club in the highly anticipated final, scheduled for Sunday, September 22, at the Reliance Cricket Ground.
Is this oil a blessing or a curse?
Sep 17, 2024– As Region #7 Paruima Boys crown Men’s champions Kaieteur Sports – The 2024 Amerindian Heritage Games Football finals delivered an electrifying display of skill, passion, and dominance...
Sep 17, 2024
Sep 17, 2024
Sep 17, 2024
Sep 17, 2024
Sep 17, 2024
Kaieteur News – The effusive optimism of President Irfaan Ali in proclaiming Guyana as poised to become a major manufacturing... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]