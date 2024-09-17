Renegades Cricket Club marches into NECC/Balgobin T/20 Final

– Conquering Spartan Challengers by 5 runs

Kaieteur Sports – The Renegades Cricket Club secured their place in the North Essequibo Cricket Committee (NECC)/Balgobin Twenty/20 Cricket final after a thrilling five-run victory over the Spartan Challengers, setting up a much-anticipated clash with the Reliance Hustlers Sports Club.

Playing under scorching conditions, the Renegades won the toss and opted to bat first. Sheldon Charles spearheaded the batting attack with a blistering half-century, contributing 59 runs to help his side reach a formidable 179-6 in their allotted 20 overs. Alex Collins provided solid support, adding 40 runs, while Omarion Smith chipped in with a valuable 24-run cameo. Spartan Challengers’ Kamal Khan led their bowling effort with figures of 2-28, while Bernard Lewis finished with 2-35.

In response, the Spartan Challengers, unbeaten throughout the group stages, fell short in the run chase, managing 174-8 in their 20 overs. Bernard Lewis impressed with the bat, striking a brisk 44, while B. Venture also contributed 44 runs in a more measured approach. However, the efforts weren’t enough to overcome the disciplined Renegades bowling attack. Haiman Beharry (2-22), Sydney Peters (2-27), and Siddiq Mohamed (2-27) shared the wickets to seal the victory.

The Renegades will now take on the Reliance Hustlers Sports Club in the highly anticipated final, scheduled for Sunday, September 22, at the Reliance Cricket Ground.