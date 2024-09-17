Men wanted for D’Urban St. drive-by killings claim they are being framed by police

Kaieteur News – Two men who are wanted for the murder of two men during a drive-by shooting at D’Urban Street, Georgetown late last month have alleged that they are being framed by members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), who are allegedly being paid by drug dealers to get them.

Kaieteur News reached out to Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum for a comment on the allegations by the wanted duo but was unsuccessful. The wanted men who made these allegations on HGP nightly news broadcast with Journalist Travis Chase are 31-year-old Keron Hinds and 30-year-old Dominique Darrel Osborne. Also wanted for murder in relation to the shooting is 18-year-old Omalie Vieira.

Dead are 39-year-old Lawrence Wayne called ‘Boy Boy’ and 40-year-old Anthony Hovescome. Kaieteur News reported that the shooting took place at around 05:45h on August 24, 2024. Hovescome died after being riddled by bullets, while Wayne succumbed to his injuries at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

During the broadcast, Hinds and Osborne, who are residents of the United States of America (USA), recounted the morning waking up to seeing their photos published in the media indicating that they are wanted for murder.

Hinds claimed, “… It was very surprising to us because we were no part in the country at the moment when this incident occurred.” Further, Hinds pointed out that instead of issuing a wanted bulletin for questioning in relation to the incident the police issued for murder, to which he described to be, “very dangerous.”

“It’s very scary, because we got our families who are very worried about us at this time,” Hinds stressed. It is further alleged by Hinds that the Police Force is involved with particular persons, who allegedly paid them to issue the wanted bulletin of him and Osborne. He alleged, “…They paying the money to the police to put our picture and our names out there that we were responsible for D’Urban Street killing.”

Despite police stating that they have in their possession Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage, and a witness, Hinds and Osborne claimed that police have no evidence to connect them to the D’Urban Street shooting incident. Osborne alleged, “…They (police) don’t have no murder weapon; they don’t have the clothes; they don’t have nothing to pin we with it. They don’t have no fingerprints saying that we were on it.”

While speaking to the senior journalist, Hinds related, “…You have to come to the realization that people can say stuff like this but why police (did) not put out a video footage or image stating that we basically on this crime scene, you putting witness saying that they saw us on this crime scene.”

Hinds further stressed, “…If police put out a wanted bulletin for you and they just put murder and not question or in relation, it is very dangerous because this is … these guys (police) could see us and kill us, because they already got us as murderers.”

Further, Hinds alleged that persons are after him and Osborne because they reportedly refused to join a crew. “These guys had wanted us to join with them and be a part of their crew and we refused many times. We refused many times to be a part of what they have going on,” Hinds said during the broadcast. He continued, “… They are using all the power, they are giving the police all the power and the money to get rid of us, basically it is an attack on us because these guys are seeing us as some type of threat, I don’t know.”

Kaieteur News reported that 25-year-old Travis Ceres, a vendor from East La Penitence, 38-year-old Teon Allen of Sophia, 31-year-old Stanley Matthews, a labourer of Sophia, 33-year-old Destra Arthur, another vendor and a resident of East La Penitence and Lloyd Roberts a miner of Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) were all hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Ceres sustained a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen, while Allen, who is no stranger to the law, was shot in his shoulder. Matthews received two gunshot wounds, one to the left hand and another in the left thigh. Additionally, Arthur was shot in the left leg while Wayne was shot in his right thigh and hand.

Detectives learned that the victims might have been attending an “All Black Party” at V’s Flavour Delight, located at Lot 23 D’Urban Street, Lodge. At around 05:00hrs on Saturday, police closed off the party but some persons continued to consume alcohol in front of the location. The host of the event, Keon Aaron said that he was checking off his bar when he heard several gunshots. While finding out where it came from, he reportedly saw a black car speeding in the western direction from the location. He then saw several bloodied individuals being placed in vehicles and being rushed away to the city hospital. To read more go to https://www.kaieteurnewsonline.com/2024/09/10/3-men-wanted-for-durban-st-drive-by-murders/.