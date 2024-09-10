3 men wanted for D’Urban Street drive-by murders

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Monday issued a wanted bulletin for three persons in relation to the murder of two men during a drive-by shooting at D’Urban Street, Georgetown on August 24, 2024.

Among the trio are an 18-year-old and two residents of the United States of America (U.S.A.). Dead are 39-year-old Lawrence Wayne called ‘Boy Boy’ and 40-year-old Anthony Havercome, 40. The wanted men have been identified as 18-year-old Omalie Vieira, whose last known address is at Lot 47 Princess, Lodge Georgetown, 31-year-old Keron Hinds, whose last known addresses are at Lot 4 Smyth Street, Werk-en-Rust Georgetown and 134 E 59th Street, Brooklyn, New York, and 30-year-old Dominique Darrel Osborne, whose last known addresses are Lot 44 Princess Street, Lodge, Georgetown and 196 E 51st Street, Brooklyn, New York.

Police are asking persons who have seen or have information about the whereabouts of the trio to make contact with the police on telephone numbers 227-1149, 225-8196, 227-1611, 226-3405, 225-6978, 225-8196 or the nearest police station. Kaieteur News reported that the shooting took place at around 05:45h on August 24. Havercome died after being riddled by bullets, while Wayne succumbed to his injuries at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

25-year old Travis Ceres, a vendor from East La Penitence, 38-year-old Teon Allen of Sophia, 31-year-old Stanley Matthews, a labourer of Sophia, 33-year-old Destra Authur, another vendor and a resident of East La Penitence and Lloyd Roberts a miner of Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) were all hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Ceres sustained a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen, while Allen, who is no stranger to the law, was shot in his shoulder. Matthews received two gunshot wounds, one to the left hand and another in the left thigh. Additionally, Authur was shot in the left leg while Wayne was shot in his right thigh and hand.

Detectives learned that the victims might have been attending an “All Black Party” at V’s Flavour Delight, located at 23 D’Urban Street, Lodge. At around 05:00hrs on Saturday, police closed off the party but some persons continued to consume alcohol in front of the location.

The host of the event, Keon Aaron said that he was checking off his bar when he heard several gunshots. While finding out where it came from, he reportedly saw a black car speeding in the western direction from the location. He then saw several bloodied individuals being placed in vehicles and being rushed away to the city hospital.

Ranks subsequently made checks at the GPHC where they learned that several persons were shot and one of them killed during a shooting at the location. The police subsequently located the car believed to have been used in the shooting. It was found parked on the eastern carriageway of Manatee Place, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown. “The vehicle was processed and photographed by the CID team, and eleven 9mm spent shells, along with one .223 spent shell, were found in the front and back seats of the car,” police said while adding that “two suspected bullet holes were seen in the lower right back passenger door, and what appears to be a graze from a bullet to the left side back just above the gas tank.”

Police were able to contact the owner of the vehicle, 33-year-old Coleen Burrowes, a businesswoman. She told investigators that the car was stolen from her around 04:00hrs on Saturday by two men on a XR-Honda motorcycle at Victor and D’Urban Streets, Georgetown.

The woman claimed that she was in the company of her cousin in the car and had stopped the vehicle there to urinate when the men rode up to her. Burrowes related that the pillion rider dismounted the motorcycle, and pointed a gun at her while demanding that she give them the car. Fearful for her life, she, along with the other occupants of the car exited the car, and the armed man entered and drove it away while his accomplice followed behind on the motorcycle.

A report was made to the East La Penitence Police Station.