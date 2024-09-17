Govt. to spend additional $97M for works at Anna Regina ground

Latest update September 17th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The government through the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport is set to spend a further $97 million to execute ancillary works on the Anna Regina Community Centre Ground in Region Two.
During the recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Board (NPTAB), it was revealed that over 40 contractors have submitted bids for the project. It was reported in the media that the ministry has begun the upgrading of community grounds across the country to further enhance sporting activities in the various communities. This publication understands that the community centre ground is being upgraded to a stadium-like facility.
In addition to those works, another contract was opened for the construction of a fence at the sporting facility. That project attracted 46 contractors and is estimated to cost $22.6 million.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport
Construction of fence – Anna Regina.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|MJ’s Contracting & General Supplies
|$17,964,975
|D&S General Contracting Services
|$21,342,825
|N&S Contracting & Supplies Service
|$19,918,575
|A.G Enterprise
|$20,731,200
|Zeebo & Sons Construction
|$21,472,372
|Lallchan’s Construction & Graphics Service
|$21,269,850
|Maxart
|$19,977,825
|Paramlall Goberdhan Contracting
|$19,699,800
|Narine’s Construction & General Supplies
|$22,043,438
|Wild Oats Civil & Mechanical Engineering
|$21,051,240
|Talish Hollow Blocks
|$21,151,725
|Golden Key Construction & Supply
|$20,129,025
|GY Contracting
|$22,074,990
|Beshaun Construction Service
|$19,243,770
|Satesh Naraine
|$19,839,750
|A.M.I.C General Contracting Service
|$20,488,125
|Andrect Engineering & Construction
|$21,657,825
|Harry Chowtie Enterprise
|$25,870,950
|Ceraturium
|$19,968,900
|VS Engineering & Investment
|$20,572,125
|M Ali Contracting & Engineering Services
|$21,808,185
|R Persaud Investment
|$19,877,025
|T.P Construction
|$18,822,008
|Proconstruct Solutions
|$18,795,735
|Visho’s Hollow Blocks & Trucking Service
|$20,100,675
|Technocon Investments Procurement & General Contracting Solutions
|$21,999,915
|Matty General Construction
|$18,942,525
|Rahaman Construction & Transportation Services
|$20,654,550
|A.K Premier Investments
|$16,759,313
|R79 Mining & Construction
|$20,307,525
|Infinity Contracting & General Services
|$20,720,805
|A Bacchus Contracting & Trucking Service
|$19,425,000
|Bhowan Trucking & Construction Services
|$18,585,850
|Four Brother Construction & Hardware Supplies
|$21,472,372
|EJ&N General Construction & Maintenance
|$18,716,250
|4S Security & Building Enterprise
|$21,455,700
|AJ Persaud Construction & Transportation Services
|$19,215,425
|Gavko Construction & Supplies Inc.
|$19,866,525
|Ican Engineering & Construction
|$22,538,250
|Rans Contracting & Supplies
|$21,677,460
|Sovereignty Investments Construction Services (SICS Builders)
|$18,364,500
|Triple A General Contracting Services
|$20,186,040
|Saam General Contracting
|$19,945,380
|Vijay Persaud & Sons Contracting Services
|$20,281,800
|Momin & Sons Construction
|$19,100,025
|Builders Hardware, General Supplies & Construction
|$21,244,650
|Engineer’s Estimate
|$22,680,000
Ancillary Works for Anna Regina Community Centre Ground Region Two (Lots1-4).
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|Maxart
|Lot1 $11,940,600
Lot2 $11,940,600
Lot3 $11,890,600
Lot4 $11,890,600
|Wild Oats Civil & Mechanical Engineering
|Lot1 $23,431,500
Lot2 $23,431,500
Lot3 $23,256,500
Lot4 $23,256,500
|Icon Investment
|Lot2 $24,628,145
Lot4 $24,638,550
|D&S General Contracting Services
|Lot1 $23,941,400
Lot2 $23,941,400
Lot3 $23,213,500
Lot4 $23,213,500
|A Bacchus Contracting & Trucking Service
|Lot1 $21,600,000
Lot2 $22,680,000
Lot3 $22,837,500
Lot4 $21,750,000
|Harry Chowtie Enterprise
|Lot1 $34,527,400
Lot2 $34,527,400
Lot3 $34,527,400
Lot4 $34,527,400
|Infinity Contracting & General Services
|Lot1 $23,090,000
Lot2 $23,090,000
Lot3 $23,090,000
Lot4 $23,090,000
|R79 Mining & Construction
|Lot1 $20,776,800
Lot2 $20,776,800
Lot3 $20,576,800
Lot4 $20,576,800
|Triple A General Contracting Service
|Lot1 $21,896,200
Lot2 $21,896,200
Lot3 $21,496,200
Lot4 $21,496,200
|Guycan Investment
|Lot1 $24,605,800
Lot3 $24,594,500
|BS Narine & Sons Investment
|Lot1 $32,422,800
Lot4 $28,654,600
|Lallchan’s Construction & Graphics Service
|Lot1 $34,574,400
Lot2 $34,574,400
Lot3 $33,074,400
Lot4 $33,074,400
|Narine’s Construction & General Supplies
|Lot1 $23,545,500
Lot2 $23,245,500
Lot3 $23,464,700
Lot4 $23,764,700
|R&N Contracting & Supplies Services
|Lot1 $22,688,400
Lot2 $22,688,400
Lot3 $22,268,400
Lot4 $22,268,400
|Technocon Investments Procurement & General Contracting Solutions
|Lot1 $21,903,280
Lot2 $21,903,280
Lot3 $21,903,280
Lot4 $21,903,280
|Bhowan Trucking & Construction Service
|Lot1 $22,852,400
Lot2 $22,852,400
Lot3 $23,652,400
Lot4 $23,652,400
|Jay Apartment Rental
|Lot1 $23,113,000
Lot2 $23,137,600
Lot3 $22,997,600
Lot4 $22,897,600
|Beshaun Construction Service
|Lot1 $24,026,600
Lot2 $24,026,600
Lot3 $24,001,600
Lot4 $24,001,600
|Sovereignty Investments Construction Services (SICS Builders)
|Lot1 $22,021,080
Lot2 $22,021,080
Lot3 $21,171,080
Lot4 $21,171,080
|Golden Key Construction & Supply
|Lot1 $22,627,400
Lot2 $22,627,900
Lot3 $22,207,900
Lot4 $22,207,900
|Andrect Engineering & Construction
|Lot1 $23,841,400
Lot2 $23,841,400
Lot3 $23,313,500
Lot4 $23,313,500
|Builders Engineering & Architectural Consultancy
|Lot1 $24,274,300
Lot2 $24,009,300
Lot3 $23,259,300
Lot4 $23,236,500
|GY Contracting
|Lot1 $24,771,000
Lot2 $24,771,000
Lot3 $24,376,000
Lot4 $24,376,000
|Jaavier & Vidiana’s General Construction Desilting & Supplies
|Lot1 $22,437,800
Lot2 $21,437,800
Lot3 $21,287,800
Lot4 $21,287,800
|Ican Engineering & Construction
|Lot1 $24,221,400
Lot2 $24,221,400
Lot3 $23,821,400
Lot4 $23,821,400
|A.K Premier Investments
|Lot1 $22,434,420
Lot2 $22,434,420
Lot3 $21,179,420
Lot4 $21,179,420
|Sac & Sac Vision Construction
|Lot1 $28,172,900
Lot2 $28,172,900
Lot3 $27,897,900
Lot4 $27,897,900
|Talish Hollow Blocks
|Lot1 $24,639,400
Lot2 $24,639,400
Lot3 $24,039,400
Lot4 $24,039,400
|N&A General Construction Maintenance, Supplies & Janitorial Services
|Lot1 $22,819,960
Lot2 $22,819,960
Lot3 $21,994,960
Lot4 $21,994,960
|R Persaud Investment
|Lot1 $22,949,300
Lot2 $22,949,300
|A.M.I.C. General Contracting Services
|Lot1 $20,777,400
Lot2 $20,777,400
Lot3 $23,149,500
Lot4 $23,149,500
|SixS General Construction
|Lot1 $32,084,200
Lot2 $28,926,400
Lot3 $27,426,400
Lot4 $27,426,400
|Matty General Construction
|Lot1 $20,818,800
Lot2 $20,818,800
Lot3 $19,918,800
Lot4 $19,918,800
|Engineered Construction Company
|Lot1 $29,806,400
Lot2 $29,806,400
Lot3 $28,297,400
Lot4 $28,297,400
|Gavko Construction & Supplies Inc.
|Lot1 $22,488,400
Lot2 $22,488,400
Lot3 $22,088,400
Lot4 $22,088,400
|M Ali Contracting & Engineering Services
|Lot3 $23,715,200
Lot4 $23,011,200
|NP Contracting & Transportation Services
|Lot1 $23,627,900
Lot2 $23,627,900
Lot3 $23,502,900
Lot4 $23,502,900
|RD Construction, Consultancy & Supply Services
|Lot1 $22,880,200
Lot2 $22,880,200
Lot3 $22,079,800
Lot4 $22,079,800
|Ceraturium
|Lot1 $22,571,000
Lot2 $22,571,000
Lot3 $22,471,000
Lot4 $22,471,000
|Orins Supreme Enterprise
|Lot1 $23,725,500
|Momin & Sons Construction
|Lot1 $20,784,200
Lot2 $20,784,200
Lot3 $19,784,200
Lot4 $19,784,200
|Vijay Persaud & Sons Contracting Services
|Lot1 $22,615,200
Lot2 $22,615,200
Lot3 $21,816,600
Lot4 $22,116,000
|Paramlall Goberdhan Contracting
|Lot1 $23,678,000
Lot2 $23,678,000
Lot3 $23,638,000
Lot4 $23,638,000
|Engineer’s Estimate
|Lot1 $24,896,200
Lot2 $24,896,200
Lot3 $23,896,200
Lot4 $23,896,200
