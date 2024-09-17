Latest update September 17th, 2024 12:59 AM

Govt. to spend additional $97M for works at Anna Regina ground

Sep 17, 2024

Kaieteur News – The government through the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport is set to spend a further $97 million to execute ancillary works on the Anna Regina Community Centre Ground in Region Two.

During the recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Board (NPTAB), it was revealed that over 40 contractors have submitted bids for the project. It was reported in the media that the ministry has begun the upgrading of community grounds across the country to further enhance sporting activities in the various communities. This publication understands that the community centre ground is being upgraded to a stadium-like facility.

In addition to those works, another contract was opened for the construction of a fence at the sporting facility. That project attracted 46 contractors and is estimated to cost $22.6 million.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport

Construction of fence – Anna Regina.

Bidder Amount Tendered
MJ’s Contracting & General Supplies $17,964,975
D&S General Contracting Services $21,342,825
N&S Contracting & Supplies Service $19,918,575
A.G Enterprise $20,731,200
Zeebo & Sons Construction $21,472,372
Lallchan’s Construction & Graphics Service $21,269,850
Maxart $19,977,825
Paramlall Goberdhan Contracting $19,699,800
Narine’s Construction & General Supplies $22,043,438
Wild Oats Civil & Mechanical Engineering $21,051,240
Talish Hollow Blocks $21,151,725
Golden Key Construction & Supply $20,129,025
GY Contracting $22,074,990
Beshaun Construction Service $19,243,770
Satesh Naraine $19,839,750
A.M.I.C General Contracting Service $20,488,125
Andrect Engineering & Construction $21,657,825
Harry Chowtie Enterprise $25,870,950
Ceraturium $19,968,900
VS Engineering & Investment $20,572,125
M Ali Contracting & Engineering Services $21,808,185
R Persaud Investment $19,877,025
T.P Construction $18,822,008
Proconstruct Solutions $18,795,735
Visho’s Hollow Blocks & Trucking Service $20,100,675
Technocon Investments Procurement & General Contracting Solutions $21,999,915
Matty General Construction $18,942,525
Rahaman Construction & Transportation Services $20,654,550
A.K Premier Investments $16,759,313
R79 Mining & Construction $20,307,525
Infinity Contracting & General Services $20,720,805
A Bacchus Contracting & Trucking Service $19,425,000
Bhowan Trucking & Construction Services $18,585,850
Four Brother Construction & Hardware Supplies $21,472,372
EJ&N General Construction & Maintenance $18,716,250
4S Security & Building Enterprise $21,455,700
AJ Persaud Construction & Transportation Services $19,215,425
Gavko Construction & Supplies Inc. $19,866,525
Ican Engineering & Construction $22,538,250
Rans Contracting & Supplies $21,677,460
Sovereignty Investments Construction Services (SICS Builders) $18,364,500
Triple A General Contracting Services $20,186,040
Saam General Contracting $19,945,380
Vijay Persaud & Sons Contracting Services $20,281,800
Momin & Sons Construction $19,100,025
Builders Hardware, General Supplies & Construction $21,244,650
Engineer’s Estimate $22,680,000

 

Ancillary Works for Anna Regina Community Centre Ground Region Two (Lots1-4).

Bidder Amount Tendered
Maxart Lot1 $11,940,600

Lot2 $11,940,600

Lot3 $11,890,600

Lot4 $11,890,600
Wild Oats Civil & Mechanical Engineering Lot1 $23,431,500

Lot2 $23,431,500

Lot3 $23,256,500

Lot4 $23,256,500
Icon Investment Lot2 $24,628,145

Lot4 $24,638,550
D&S General Contracting Services Lot1 $23,941,400

Lot2 $23,941,400

Lot3 $23,213,500

Lot4 $23,213,500
A Bacchus Contracting & Trucking Service Lot1 $21,600,000

Lot2 $22,680,000

Lot3 $22,837,500

Lot4 $21,750,000
Harry Chowtie Enterprise Lot1 $34,527,400

Lot2 $34,527,400

Lot3 $34,527,400

Lot4 $34,527,400
Infinity Contracting & General Services Lot1 $23,090,000

Lot2 $23,090,000

Lot3 $23,090,000

Lot4 $23,090,000
R79 Mining & Construction Lot1 $20,776,800

Lot2 $20,776,800

Lot3 $20,576,800

Lot4 $20,576,800
Triple A General Contracting Service Lot1 $21,896,200

Lot2 $21,896,200

Lot3 $21,496,200

Lot4 $21,496,200
Guycan Investment Lot1 $24,605,800

Lot3 $24,594,500
BS Narine & Sons Investment Lot1 $32,422,800

Lot4 $28,654,600
Lallchan’s Construction & Graphics Service Lot1 $34,574,400

Lot2 $34,574,400

Lot3 $33,074,400

Lot4 $33,074,400
Narine’s Construction & General Supplies Lot1 $23,545,500

Lot2 $23,245,500

Lot3 $23,464,700

Lot4 $23,764,700
R&N Contracting & Supplies Services Lot1 $22,688,400

Lot2 $22,688,400

Lot3 $22,268,400

Lot4 $22,268,400
Technocon Investments Procurement & General Contracting Solutions Lot1 $21,903,280

Lot2 $21,903,280

Lot3 $21,903,280

Lot4 $21,903,280
Bhowan Trucking & Construction Service Lot1 $22,852,400

Lot2 $22,852,400

Lot3 $23,652,400

Lot4 $23,652,400
Jay Apartment Rental Lot1 $23,113,000

Lot2 $23,137,600

Lot3 $22,997,600

Lot4 $22,897,600
Beshaun Construction Service Lot1 $24,026,600

Lot2 $24,026,600

Lot3 $24,001,600

Lot4 $24,001,600
Sovereignty Investments Construction Services (SICS Builders) Lot1 $22,021,080

Lot2 $22,021,080

Lot3 $21,171,080

Lot4 $21,171,080
Golden Key Construction & Supply Lot1 $22,627,400

Lot2 $22,627,900

Lot3 $22,207,900

Lot4 $22,207,900
Andrect Engineering & Construction Lot1 $23,841,400

Lot2 $23,841,400

Lot3 $23,313,500

Lot4 $23,313,500
Builders Engineering & Architectural Consultancy Lot1 $24,274,300

Lot2 $24,009,300

Lot3 $23,259,300

Lot4 $23,236,500
GY Contracting Lot1 $24,771,000

Lot2 $24,771,000

Lot3 $24,376,000

Lot4 $24,376,000
Jaavier & Vidiana’s General Construction Desilting & Supplies Lot1 $22,437,800

Lot2 $21,437,800

Lot3 $21,287,800

Lot4 $21,287,800
Ican Engineering & Construction Lot1 $24,221,400

Lot2 $24,221,400

Lot3 $23,821,400

Lot4 $23,821,400
A.K Premier Investments Lot1 $22,434,420

Lot2 $22,434,420

Lot3 $21,179,420

Lot4 $21,179,420
Sac & Sac Vision Construction Lot1 $28,172,900

Lot2 $28,172,900

Lot3 $27,897,900

Lot4 $27,897,900
Talish Hollow Blocks Lot1 $24,639,400

Lot2 $24,639,400

Lot3 $24,039,400

Lot4 $24,039,400
N&A General Construction Maintenance, Supplies & Janitorial Services Lot1 $22,819,960

Lot2 $22,819,960

Lot3 $21,994,960

Lot4 $21,994,960
R Persaud Investment Lot1 $22,949,300

Lot2 $22,949,300
A.M.I.C. General Contracting Services Lot1 $20,777,400

Lot2 $20,777,400

Lot3 $23,149,500

Lot4 $23,149,500
SixS General Construction Lot1 $32,084,200

Lot2 $28,926,400

Lot3 $27,426,400

Lot4 $27,426,400
Matty General Construction Lot1 $20,818,800

Lot2 $20,818,800

Lot3 $19,918,800

Lot4 $19,918,800
Engineered Construction Company Lot1 $29,806,400

Lot2 $29,806,400

Lot3 $28,297,400

Lot4 $28,297,400
Gavko Construction & Supplies Inc. Lot1 $22,488,400

Lot2 $22,488,400

Lot3 $22,088,400

Lot4 $22,088,400
M Ali Contracting & Engineering Services Lot3 $23,715,200

Lot4 $23,011,200
NP Contracting & Transportation Services Lot1 $23,627,900

Lot2 $23,627,900

Lot3 $23,502,900

Lot4 $23,502,900
RD Construction, Consultancy & Supply Services Lot1 $22,880,200

Lot2 $22,880,200

Lot3 $22,079,800

Lot4 $22,079,800
Ceraturium Lot1 $22,571,000

Lot2 $22,571,000

Lot3 $22,471,000

Lot4 $22,471,000
Orins Supreme Enterprise Lot1 $23,725,500
Momin & Sons Construction Lot1 $20,784,200

Lot2 $20,784,200

Lot3 $19,784,200

Lot4 $19,784,200
Vijay Persaud & Sons Contracting Services Lot1 $22,615,200

Lot2 $22,615,200

Lot3 $21,816,600

Lot4 $22,116,000
Paramlall Goberdhan Contracting Lot1 $23,678,000

Lot2 $23,678,000

Lot3 $23,638,000

Lot4 $23,638,000
Engineer’s Estimate Lot1 $24,896,200

Lot2 $24,896,200

Lot3 $23,896,200

Lot4 $23,896,200
