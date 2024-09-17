Govt. to spend additional $97M for works at Anna Regina ground

Kaieteur News – The government through the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport is set to spend a further $97 million to execute ancillary works on the Anna Regina Community Centre Ground in Region Two.

During the recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Board (NPTAB), it was revealed that over 40 contractors have submitted bids for the project. It was reported in the media that the ministry has begun the upgrading of community grounds across the country to further enhance sporting activities in the various communities. This publication understands that the community centre ground is being upgraded to a stadium-like facility.

In addition to those works, another contract was opened for the construction of a fence at the sporting facility. That project attracted 46 contractors and is estimated to cost $22.6 million.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport

Construction of fence – Anna Regina.

Bidder Amount Tendered MJ’s Contracting & General Supplies $17,964,975 D&S General Contracting Services $21,342,825 N&S Contracting & Supplies Service $19,918,575 A.G Enterprise $20,731,200 Zeebo & Sons Construction $21,472,372 Lallchan’s Construction & Graphics Service $21,269,850 Maxart $19,977,825 Paramlall Goberdhan Contracting $19,699,800 Narine’s Construction & General Supplies $22,043,438 Wild Oats Civil & Mechanical Engineering $21,051,240 Talish Hollow Blocks $21,151,725 Golden Key Construction & Supply $20,129,025 GY Contracting $22,074,990 Beshaun Construction Service $19,243,770 Satesh Naraine $19,839,750 A.M.I.C General Contracting Service $20,488,125 Andrect Engineering & Construction $21,657,825 Harry Chowtie Enterprise $25,870,950 Ceraturium $19,968,900 VS Engineering & Investment $20,572,125 M Ali Contracting & Engineering Services $21,808,185 R Persaud Investment $19,877,025 T.P Construction $18,822,008 Proconstruct Solutions $18,795,735 Visho’s Hollow Blocks & Trucking Service $20,100,675 Technocon Investments Procurement & General Contracting Solutions $21,999,915 Matty General Construction $18,942,525 Rahaman Construction & Transportation Services $20,654,550 A.K Premier Investments $16,759,313 R79 Mining & Construction $20,307,525 Infinity Contracting & General Services $20,720,805 A Bacchus Contracting & Trucking Service $19,425,000 Bhowan Trucking & Construction Services $18,585,850 Four Brother Construction & Hardware Supplies $21,472,372 EJ&N General Construction & Maintenance $18,716,250 4S Security & Building Enterprise $21,455,700 AJ Persaud Construction & Transportation Services $19,215,425 Gavko Construction & Supplies Inc. $19,866,525 Ican Engineering & Construction $22,538,250 Rans Contracting & Supplies $21,677,460 Sovereignty Investments Construction Services (SICS Builders) $18,364,500 Triple A General Contracting Services $20,186,040 Saam General Contracting $19,945,380 Vijay Persaud & Sons Contracting Services $20,281,800 Momin & Sons Construction $19,100,025 Builders Hardware, General Supplies & Construction $21,244,650 Engineer’s Estimate $22,680,000

Ancillary Works for Anna Regina Community Centre Ground Region Two (Lots1-4).

Bidder Amount Tendered Maxart Lot1 $11,940,600 Lot2 $11,940,600 Lot3 $11,890,600 Lot4 $11,890,600 Wild Oats Civil & Mechanical Engineering Lot1 $23,431,500 Lot2 $23,431,500 Lot3 $23,256,500 Lot4 $23,256,500 Icon Investment Lot2 $24,628,145 Lot4 $24,638,550 D&S General Contracting Services Lot1 $23,941,400 Lot2 $23,941,400 Lot3 $23,213,500 Lot4 $23,213,500 A Bacchus Contracting & Trucking Service Lot1 $21,600,000 Lot2 $22,680,000 Lot3 $22,837,500 Lot4 $21,750,000 Harry Chowtie Enterprise Lot1 $34,527,400 Lot2 $34,527,400 Lot3 $34,527,400 Lot4 $34,527,400 Infinity Contracting & General Services Lot1 $23,090,000 Lot2 $23,090,000 Lot3 $23,090,000 Lot4 $23,090,000 R79 Mining & Construction Lot1 $20,776,800 Lot2 $20,776,800 Lot3 $20,576,800 Lot4 $20,576,800 Triple A General Contracting Service Lot1 $21,896,200 Lot2 $21,896,200 Lot3 $21,496,200 Lot4 $21,496,200 Guycan Investment Lot1 $24,605,800 Lot3 $24,594,500 BS Narine & Sons Investment Lot1 $32,422,800 Lot4 $28,654,600 Lallchan’s Construction & Graphics Service Lot1 $34,574,400 Lot2 $34,574,400 Lot3 $33,074,400 Lot4 $33,074,400 Narine’s Construction & General Supplies Lot1 $23,545,500 Lot2 $23,245,500 Lot3 $23,464,700 Lot4 $23,764,700 R&N Contracting & Supplies Services Lot1 $22,688,400 Lot2 $22,688,400 Lot3 $22,268,400 Lot4 $22,268,400 Technocon Investments Procurement & General Contracting Solutions Lot1 $21,903,280 Lot2 $21,903,280 Lot3 $21,903,280 Lot4 $21,903,280 Bhowan Trucking & Construction Service Lot1 $22,852,400 Lot2 $22,852,400 Lot3 $23,652,400 Lot4 $23,652,400 Jay Apartment Rental Lot1 $23,113,000 Lot2 $23,137,600 Lot3 $22,997,600 Lot4 $22,897,600 Beshaun Construction Service Lot1 $24,026,600 Lot2 $24,026,600 Lot3 $24,001,600 Lot4 $24,001,600 Sovereignty Investments Construction Services (SICS Builders) Lot1 $22,021,080 Lot2 $22,021,080 Lot3 $21,171,080 Lot4 $21,171,080 Golden Key Construction & Supply Lot1 $22,627,400 Lot2 $22,627,900 Lot3 $22,207,900 Lot4 $22,207,900 Andrect Engineering & Construction Lot1 $23,841,400 Lot2 $23,841,400 Lot3 $23,313,500 Lot4 $23,313,500 Builders Engineering & Architectural Consultancy Lot1 $24,274,300 Lot2 $24,009,300 Lot3 $23,259,300 Lot4 $23,236,500 GY Contracting Lot1 $24,771,000 Lot2 $24,771,000 Lot3 $24,376,000 Lot4 $24,376,000 Jaavier & Vidiana’s General Construction Desilting & Supplies Lot1 $22,437,800 Lot2 $21,437,800 Lot3 $21,287,800 Lot4 $21,287,800 Ican Engineering & Construction Lot1 $24,221,400 Lot2 $24,221,400 Lot3 $23,821,400 Lot4 $23,821,400 A.K Premier Investments Lot1 $22,434,420 Lot2 $22,434,420 Lot3 $21,179,420 Lot4 $21,179,420 Sac & Sac Vision Construction Lot1 $28,172,900 Lot2 $28,172,900 Lot3 $27,897,900 Lot4 $27,897,900 Talish Hollow Blocks Lot1 $24,639,400 Lot2 $24,639,400 Lot3 $24,039,400 Lot4 $24,039,400 N&A General Construction Maintenance, Supplies & Janitorial Services Lot1 $22,819,960 Lot2 $22,819,960 Lot3 $21,994,960 Lot4 $21,994,960 R Persaud Investment Lot1 $22,949,300 Lot2 $22,949,300 A.M.I.C. General Contracting Services Lot1 $20,777,400 Lot2 $20,777,400 Lot3 $23,149,500 Lot4 $23,149,500 SixS General Construction Lot1 $32,084,200 Lot2 $28,926,400 Lot3 $27,426,400 Lot4 $27,426,400 Matty General Construction Lot1 $20,818,800 Lot2 $20,818,800 Lot3 $19,918,800 Lot4 $19,918,800 Engineered Construction Company Lot1 $29,806,400 Lot2 $29,806,400 Lot3 $28,297,400 Lot4 $28,297,400 Gavko Construction & Supplies Inc. Lot1 $22,488,400 Lot2 $22,488,400 Lot3 $22,088,400 Lot4 $22,088,400 M Ali Contracting & Engineering Services Lot3 $23,715,200 Lot4 $23,011,200 NP Contracting & Transportation Services Lot1 $23,627,900 Lot2 $23,627,900 Lot3 $23,502,900 Lot4 $23,502,900 RD Construction, Consultancy & Supply Services Lot1 $22,880,200 Lot2 $22,880,200 Lot3 $22,079,800 Lot4 $22,079,800 Ceraturium Lot1 $22,571,000 Lot2 $22,571,000 Lot3 $22,471,000 Lot4 $22,471,000 Orins Supreme Enterprise Lot1 $23,725,500 Momin & Sons Construction Lot1 $20,784,200 Lot2 $20,784,200 Lot3 $19,784,200 Lot4 $19,784,200 Vijay Persaud & Sons Contracting Services Lot1 $22,615,200 Lot2 $22,615,200 Lot3 $21,816,600 Lot4 $22,116,000 Paramlall Goberdhan Contracting Lot1 $23,678,000 Lot2 $23,678,000 Lot3 $23,638,000 Lot4 $23,638,000 Engineer’s Estimate Lot1 $24,896,200 Lot2 $24,896,200 Lot3 $23,896,200 Lot4 $23,896,200