Fitzgerald crowned champion at Foreign Links ‘Best of Seven’ Darts C/ship

Latest update September 17th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 17, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Foreign Links Darts Club League concluded its ‘Best of Seven’ Darts Championship on Sunday night at 21 Bar and Lounge, with local darts star Sudesh Fitzgerald taking home the championship title.
Fitzgerald delivered a dominant performance, winning an impressive 12 legs, and ultimate to secure victory.
The competition, which featured some of the top names in local darts, allowed players to accumulate points with each leg, with four points needed to win a contest.
Norman Madhoo claimed the runner-up spot, finishing with 9 wins and 8 losses, while Christopher Lochan took third place after securing 7 wins out of 18 legs. Lallchand Rambharose rounded out the top four with four victories.
Foreign Links Darts Club members praised the owners of 21 Bar and Lounge for their continued support, providing a platform for thrilling darts competitions in Guyana.
