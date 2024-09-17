Latest update September 17th, 2024 12:59 AM

Fitzgerald crowned champion at Foreign Links ‘Best of Seven’ Darts C/ship

Sep 17, 2024 Sports

Top four share photo-op at the conclusion of the Best of Seven Legs Darts Championship. In photo (L-R) Lallchand Rambharose, Norman Madhoo, Sudesh Fitzgerald and Christopher Lochan.

Kaieteur Sports – The Foreign Links Darts Club League concluded its ‘Best of Seven’ Darts Championship on Sunday night at 21 Bar and Lounge, with local darts star Sudesh Fitzgerald taking home the championship title.

Fitzgerald delivered a dominant performance, winning an impressive 12 legs, and ultimate to secure victory.

The competition, which featured some of the top names in local darts, allowed players to accumulate points with each leg, with four points needed to win a contest.

Norman Madhoo claimed the runner-up spot, finishing with 9 wins and 8 losses, while Christopher Lochan took third place after securing 7 wins out of 18 legs. Lallchand Rambharose rounded out the top four with four victories.

Foreign Links Darts Club members praised the owners of 21 Bar and Lounge for their continued support, providing a platform for thrilling darts competitions in Guyana.

