EPA clears the way for Western Logistics to provide waste management services for the oil sector

Kaieteur News – The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has waived the need for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) to be conducted for a non-hazardous waste service to be provided by Western Logistics.

According to the Project Summary on the EPA’s website, the 100%-owned Guyanese business, established in 2018 is seeking to collect and transport approximately 51 cubic meters (M3) annually of non-hazardous (food waste) generated by vessels servicing the oil and gas sector.

The waste will be collected and transported from the Guyana Shore Base Inc (GYSBI), Houston, East Bank Demerara (EBD) to the Haag’s Bosch Sanitary Landfill Site, Eccles, EBD. “Waste shall be transported via open back canter that is equipped with cargo nets, safety securing straps, and personnel to mitigate movement/ falling garbage during transporting to landfill,” the company stated.

To avoid pollution of the Demerara River and soil along the East Bank corridor, the developer explained that the food waste would be contained in a “ton sack 22,000 lbs jumbo bags that are spill and waterproof”. The bags will be strapped with cargo nets and secured inside the canter tray with high frame barriers to prevent/ reduce movements during transportation.

Western Logistics said it invested a capital of $5.5M and expects an annual turnover of $2.3M in the five-year project duration.

Meanwhile, in its decision issued on September 9, 2024, the EPA announced that the project will not significantly affect the environment, and is therefore exempt from the requirement to conduct an EIA.

“The potential impacts of the project on the physical, biological, and socioeconomic environment will not be significant, given that non-hazardous solid waste will be collected and transported in waterproof and spill-proof ton sacks to cater for any spillage or leakages,” the Agency stated.

It also noted that the application and project summary submitted outlined adequate mitigation measures for air, noise, surface water, and soil pollution from the project.

Persons who disagree and may be affected by the project can lodge an appeal of the EPA’s decision within 30 days of the notice. Appeals against the EPA’s decision should be addressed to: The Chairman, The Environmental Assessment Board E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.epaguyana.org

EPA was keen to note that its decision is not an indication that the project has been approved.