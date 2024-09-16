AFC urges active citizenship – questions democracy under PPP/C

Kaieteur News – As Guyana observes the United Nations International Day of Democracy, the Alliance for Change (AFC) has used the occasion to reflect critically on the state of democracy in the country and urged citizens to get involved in shaping the country’s future.

In a press release issued on Sunday, the AFC extended its greetings to citizens and reaffirmed its commitment to democratic principles, but also highlighted concerns regarding the current government’s adherence to these values. “In Guyana, democracy has been the cornerstone of our progress and prosperity. It has allowed us to navigate challenges, embrace opportunities, and build a society where diverse perspectives can coexist and thrive. However, the journey of democracy is ongoing, and it requires our active participation and vigilance,” the party said.

AFC underscored the importance of democracy as not merely a system of governance, but a reflection of collective aspirations for justice, equality, and participation. The party highlighted the need for every voice to be heard and for citizens to actively engage in shaping the nation’s future.

Drawing on a statement by former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the AFC reiterated the fundamental tenets of democracy, including the rejection of violence, upholding the rule of law, and safeguarding freedoms. However, the party used the occasion to question whether the current government, led by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), meets these democratic standards.

The AFC cited a May 26, 2024, column by Senior Counsel Roysdale Forde, stating, “We will take a quote from a Kaieteur Newsletter to the Editor Column of May 26, 2024, by Senior Council Roysdale Forde because he painted a better picture on the rap-sheet of the PPP/C democratic rule.”

In the letter to the Editor, Senior Counsel Forde condemned the PPP/C administration for its legacy of injustice and corruption. He highlighted the unresolved extrajudicial killings and the rise in crime, pointing out that families like that of murdered Minister Satyadeow Sawh are still seeking justice. Forde criticized the PPP/C’s failure to investigate these crimes and questioned their claim of being the only capable party to lead Guyana.

Forde also addressed systemic corruption under the PPP/C, citing ineffective state institutions such as the EPA and Integrity Commission. He noted the controversial awarding of an $865 million contract to Tepui, a company lacking relevant experience, as a prime example of corruption. Additionally, he criticized the lack of investigation into bribery allegations against General Secretary Jagdeo, and the PPP/C’s failure to account for $4.5 billion in COVID-19 grants, demanding a thorough audit.

The letter further criticized the PPP/C’s attempts to suppress dissent, citing the case of Rickford Burke and the controversial behavior of their supporters. Forde also condemned the party’s handling of accusations against former Minister Nigel Dharamlall and questioned the PPP/C’s financial priorities, particularly its support for the unprofitable sugar industry.

To this end, the AFC said, “Fellow Guyanese, as we commemorate this important day, let us reflect on our roles as citizens and leaders in fostering a more inclusive and accountable democracy. It is through our collective efforts that we can address our nation’s challenges and build a brighter future for all Guyanese.” Moreover, the party called for a celebration of democratic values by engaging in meaningful dialogue, advocating for transparency and justice, and working together to ensure that the principles of democracy continue to guide our actions and decisions.