MASSY GAS commissions Guyana’s first air separation plant

Kaieteur News – Massy Gas Products (Guyana) Ltd (MGPGL) commissioned an Air Separation Plant on Thursday at its East Bank Demerara (EBD) facility. The liquid oxygen and nitrogen plant has a production capacity of 13 tons per day. This cutting-edge facility is designed to meet the growing demands of Guyana’s medical and industrial sectors.

According to a statement issued by Tagman Media on behalf of the company, the state-of-the-art plant has been operational since 2023 and has achieved notable milestones. It produces liquid oxygen with a purity of 99.9%, surpassing the standards required for both medical and industrial applications. Additionally, the nitrogen gas produced has an oxygen purity level of 0.15 parts per million, surpassing the 10 ppm O2 specifications local beverage companies and other industry users need.

“The Air Separation Plant was manufactured in India by Cosmodyne, a subsidiary of Nikkiso, a Japanese company. However, it is fully operated and maintained independently by the 100% Guyanese Massy Gas local team, showcasing the company’s investment in local expertise and operational capacity.

The plant is also well-positioned to support the oil and gas sector, supplying nitrogen for turnarounds, start-ups, and shutdowns, including the expected commissioning of the gas-to-shore pipeline,” the statement said.

Further, the company said that as the premier supplier of industrial and medical gases and LPG (Cooking Gas) in Guyana, MGPGL has become a trusted provider, offering excellent and reliable services to its customers. The company’s strong commitment to customer satisfaction has cemented its position as a leader in the industry.

Mr. Augustus Harris, CEO of MGPGL highlighted the foresight behind this investment stating, “This project was contemplated with the future of our growing and dynamic economy in mind. With the continued growth and expansion in all sectors, particularly the Oil and Gas and manufacturing sectors, we have selected this 13-tons-per-day plant. We are confident that, considering the trajectory of the economy, our plant will be able to satisfy the demand for oxygen and nitrogen.”

In keeping with MGPGL’s vision of meeting the demands of a growing economy and optimising resource use, the company is further committed to expanding its capabilities. Mr. Harris added, “MGPGL will invest in a 3-ton per day Co2 filling plant by December 2024 and later, a CO2 production plant.”

The new plant not only produces high-purity nitrogen and oxygen which satisfies industry requirements and eliminates the need to import these gases but also optimises energy usage and achieves cost savings, aligning with the company’s broader goals of innovation and sustainability. This investment is part of Massy’s long-standing commitment to contributing to the country’s industrial growth.

Mr Vaughn Martin, Chairman of the Gases Portfolio in the Massy Group, emphasised, “For 56 years, we have had the privilege of operating in this beautiful country, building partnerships, serving industries, and contributing to the local economy. Our journey here began with a humble yet determined vision to bring quality and innovative solutions to Guyana. Over the years, we’ve grown together, evolving alongside the country’s industrial landscape. And today, we take another giant step forward. Massy continued to invest in Guyana.”

He added, “This ASU plant is not just a testament to our commitment to Guyana but to our dedication to innovation, sustainability, and the future. The facility will not only provide essential industrial gases to various sectors—powering industries, healthcare, and manufacturing—but will also set a new benchmark for environmental responsibility.”

Meanwhile, Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat praised the Massy Group of Companies for recognising Guyana’s potential for growth and choosing to invest in the country. He acknowledged that one of the major challenges preventing Guyana from becoming a manufacturing nation is the high cost and unreliability of energy.

However, he noted that the government’s Gas to Energy project is expected to reduce energy costs by 50% and afford the people a reliable source of energy. Commending the Massy Group, he stated, “The Massy Group of Companies did all of this at the high energy cost that I speak of, and they stuck with us through thick and thin, and for that, they must be congratulated—congratulated for being a cornerstone in the development of our country.”

This investment reinforces Massy Gas Products’ long-standing dedication to the region’s industrial and healthcare sectors, ensuring that Guyana remains equipped for future growth across multiple industries.