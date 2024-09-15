Hubbard dominates the return of the P&P Insurance Brokers 35-lap Cycling Classic

Latest update September 15th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 15, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – After a six-year hiatus, the much-anticipated P&P Insurance Brokers 35-lap Cycling Classic roared back to life at the National Park’s iconic Inner Circuit yesterday.
Under a brilliant sky and surrounded by eager bystanders, the race unfolded in dramatic fashion, with cyclists decked out in brightly coloured cycle gear, each representing their respective clubs and sponsors. With the excitement reaching the roof, the action was nothing short of palpable; featuring Senior, Junior, Under-50, and Over-50 categories, marked the triumphant return of this historic cycle race.
Representing the KFC Evolution Cycle Club, Segun Hubbard claimed the ultimate glory, carting off the title in the Senior’s race with a powerful sprint that left his competitors chasing his shadow. The 36-mile challenge was intense from start to finish, but Hubbard’s flawless strategy and sheer determination set him apart from the pack.
Briton John, who led much of the race and looked poised for victory, found himself outpaced by Hubbard’s late surge, finishing in second place. Right behind him was Jamual John, putting on a strong performance to secure third. The senior race was the crown jewel of the day’s events, with seasoned cyclists thrilling the crowd with blistering speed, tactical nous, and a flair for showmanship.
In the other categories, Alexander Leung took control early and never looked back in the Junior’s event, pedaling his way to a commanding first-place finish. Hot on his heels, Daniel Jaing and Alex Newton settled for second and third, respectively, after a hard-fought contest.
The Under-50 Veterans race was another spectacle, with Robin Persaud proving to be a force of nature as he claimed victory. His consistency and pace throughout the laps kept him ahead of the competition. Meanwhile, in the Over-50 Veterans category, Nigel London’s experienced legs carried him across the finish line in first place, with Ian Jackson and Ray Harliquin completing the podium.
With the race returning after such a long break, it didn’t just meet expectations—it shattered them. Spectators were treated to a display of athleticism, sportsmanship, and heart-stopping moments as cyclists of all ages gave everything they had on the circuit.
The P&P Insurance Brokers, whose generous sponsorship made the event possible, continues to stand as a pillar of support for cycling in Guyana.
Is this oil a blessing or a curse?
Sep 15, 2024Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League… Kaieteur Sports – Quinton de Kock pummelled Guyana Amazon Warriors with a brilliant century as Barbados Royals recorded a 32-run victory at Kensington...
Sep 15, 2024
Sep 15, 2024
Sep 15, 2024
Sep 15, 2024
Sep 15, 2024
Kaieteur News – In Guyana, politics and economics have always danced an ill-fated tango. It is difficult to say which... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]