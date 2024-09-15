Hubbard dominates the return of the P&P Insurance Brokers 35-lap Cycling Classic

Kaieteur Sports – After a six-year hiatus, the much-anticipated P&P Insurance Brokers 35-lap Cycling Classic roared back to life at the National Park’s iconic Inner Circuit yesterday.

Under a brilliant sky and surrounded by eager bystanders, the race unfolded in dramatic fashion, with cyclists decked out in brightly coloured cycle gear, each representing their respective clubs and sponsors. With the excitement reaching the roof, the action was nothing short of palpable; featuring Senior, Junior, Under-50, and Over-50 categories, marked the triumphant return of this historic cycle race.

Representing the KFC Evolution Cycle Club, Segun Hubbard claimed the ultimate glory, carting off the title in the Senior’s race with a powerful sprint that left his competitors chasing his shadow. The 36-mile challenge was intense from start to finish, but Hubbard’s flawless strategy and sheer determination set him apart from the pack.

Briton John, who led much of the race and looked poised for victory, found himself outpaced by Hubbard’s late surge, finishing in second place. Right behind him was Jamual John, putting on a strong performance to secure third. The senior race was the crown jewel of the day’s events, with seasoned cyclists thrilling the crowd with blistering speed, tactical nous, and a flair for showmanship.

In the other categories, Alexander Leung took control early and never looked back in the Junior’s event, pedaling his way to a commanding first-place finish. Hot on his heels, Daniel Jaing and Alex Newton settled for second and third, respectively, after a hard-fought contest.

The Under-50 Veterans race was another spectacle, with Robin Persaud proving to be a force of nature as he claimed victory. His consistency and pace throughout the laps kept him ahead of the competition. Meanwhile, in the Over-50 Veterans category, Nigel London’s experienced legs carried him across the finish line in first place, with Ian Jackson and Ray Harliquin completing the podium.

With the race returning after such a long break, it didn’t just meet expectations—it shattered them. Spectators were treated to a display of athleticism, sportsmanship, and heart-stopping moments as cyclists of all ages gave everything they had on the circuit.

The P&P Insurance Brokers, whose generous sponsorship made the event possible, continues to stand as a pillar of support for cycling in Guyana.