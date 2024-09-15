62-year-old pedestrian killed by speeding minibus

Latest update September 15th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 15, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of a pedestrian, 62-year-old Adree Slowe, a resident of Lot 8 Vigilance South, East Coast Demerara (E.C.D).
It was reported that the accident occurred around 23:00 hours on Friday, September 13, 2024, near Church of God Road, Buxton, ECD.
The police reported that Slowe was struck by minibus bearing registration number: BAC 4129. The driver and owner are yet to be identified.
Preliminary investigations reveal that Slowe was crossing the road from the southern to the northern side when the speeding minibus, traveling east, collided with him.
Slowe was reportedly dragged about 100 feet from the point of impact.
While the driver fled the scene, Emergency medical technicians (EMTs) were called to the site, where they pronounced Slowe dead.
His body was taken to Memorial Gardens Mortuary by Memorial Funeral Home, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.
Investigations are continuing as police search for the driver involved.
Is this oil a blessing or a curse?
Sep 15, 2024Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League… Kaieteur Sports – Quinton de Kock pummelled Guyana Amazon Warriors with a brilliant century as Barbados Royals recorded a 32-run victory at Kensington...
Sep 15, 2024
Sep 15, 2024
Sep 15, 2024
Sep 15, 2024
Sep 15, 2024
Kaieteur News – In Guyana, politics and economics have always danced an ill-fated tango. It is difficult to say which... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]