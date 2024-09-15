Latest update September 15th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

62-year-old pedestrian killed by speeding minibus

Sep 15, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of a pedestrian, 62-year-old Adree Slowe, a resident of Lot 8 Vigilance South, East Coast Demerara (E.C.D).

Dead: Adree Slowe

Dead: Adree SloweDead: Adree Slowe

It was reported that the accident occurred around 23:00 hours on Friday, September 13, 2024, near Church of God Road, Buxton, ECD.

The police reported that Slowe was struck by minibus bearing registration number: BAC 4129. The driver and owner are yet to be identified.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Slowe was crossing the road from the southern to the northern side when the speeding minibus, traveling east, collided with him.

Slowe was reportedly dragged about 100 feet from the point of impact.

While the driver fled the scene, Emergency medical technicians (EMTs) were called to the site, where they pronounced Slowe dead.

His body was taken to Memorial Gardens Mortuary by Memorial Funeral Home, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

Investigations are continuing as police search for the driver involved.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 13th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Is this oil a blessing or a curse?

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

DE KOCK LIGHTS UP KENSINGTON OVAL

DE KOCK LIGHTS UP KENSINGTON OVAL

Sep 15, 2024

Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League… Kaieteur Sports – Quinton de Kock pummelled Guyana Amazon Warriors with a brilliant century as Barbados Royals recorded a 32-run victory at Kensington...
Read More
Hubbard dominates the return of the P&P Insurance Brokers 35-lap Cycling Classic

Hubbard dominates the return of the P&P...

Sep 15, 2024

Joshi scores against higher rated opponent at Chess Olympiad

Joshi scores against higher rated opponent at...

Sep 15, 2024

Guyana’s Drayton secures draw against Jordanian IM

Guyana’s Drayton secures draw against Jordanian...

Sep 15, 2024

Can the GFF be transparent about the MEYBA and Blue Water Shipping deals?

Can the GFF be transparent about the MEYBA and...

Sep 15, 2024

All round Hosein seals win for TKR

All round Hosein seals win for TKR

Sep 15, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]