62-year-old pedestrian killed by speeding minibus

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of a pedestrian, 62-year-old Adree Slowe, a resident of Lot 8 Vigilance South, East Coast Demerara (E.C.D).

It was reported that the accident occurred around 23:00 hours on Friday, September 13, 2024, near Church of God Road, Buxton, ECD.

The police reported that Slowe was struck by minibus bearing registration number: BAC 4129. The driver and owner are yet to be identified.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Slowe was crossing the road from the southern to the northern side when the speeding minibus, traveling east, collided with him.

Slowe was reportedly dragged about 100 feet from the point of impact.

While the driver fled the scene, Emergency medical technicians (EMTs) were called to the site, where they pronounced Slowe dead.

His body was taken to Memorial Gardens Mortuary by Memorial Funeral Home, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

Investigations are continuing as police search for the driver involved.