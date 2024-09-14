Latest update September 14th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Two minors involved in case of 11-year-old girl who gave birth – DPP

Sep 14, 2024 News

GPHC Maternity Unit

GPHC Maternity Unit

Kaieteur News – The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in a statement on Friday said that it has observed reports of the 11-year-old girl who gave birth, and noted that the matter involves two children.

It was reported that the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) have launched an investigation after the girl gave birth via C-section at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Wednesday.

“This matter concerns two children and as such and based on the Juvenile Justice Act, the DPP’s Office will make NO comments in relation to the FACTS and Legal Advice given in this case,” the DPP officer said.

Notably, the DPPs Office also reminded the press and members of the public of Section 100 of the Juvenile Justice Act 2018, which stipulates that a person shall NOT PUBLISH THE NAME OR ANY INFORMATION relating to a child or Juvenile if it, will identify the child or juvenile as having been dealt with under this Act.

In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Protection though the CPA became involved in the matter after information about the child giving birth made its rounds on social media.  The Ministry said that as a result the CPA immediately carried out a thorough investigation and informed the police and the alleged perpetrator has been arrested.  The Ministry said that the case is currently before the DPP for advice.  In the interim, the Ministry said that the child will continue to receive psychosocial and medical support.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 13th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Is this oil a blessing or a curse?

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Woman crushed by Lorry at Lusignan

Woman crushed by Lorry at Lusignan

Sep 14, 2024

Kaieteur News – An unidentified woman was tragically crushed to death by a motor lorry on Friday morning at the Lusignan Railway Embankment Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD). The incident...
Read More
Table-leaders Guyana looking to maintain number 1 spot, with Royals lurking closely 

Table-leaders Guyana looking to maintain number 1...

Sep 14, 2024

Courts Optical reaffirms commitment to support Pee Wee U11 Football tournament

Courts Optical reaffirms commitment to support...

Sep 14, 2024

Alves resigns as GFF General Secretary

Alves resigns as GFF General Secretary

Sep 14, 2024

Archery Guyana hosts successful WADA/Anti-doping Seminar 

Archery Guyana hosts successful WADA/Anti-doping...

Sep 14, 2024

GFF launches Division 2 of the Elite League to expand competitive opportunities for club players

GFF launches Division 2 of the Elite League to...

Sep 14, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]