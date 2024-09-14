Two minors involved in case of 11-year-old girl who gave birth – DPP

Kaieteur News – The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in a statement on Friday said that it has observed reports of the 11-year-old girl who gave birth, and noted that the matter involves two children.

It was reported that the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) have launched an investigation after the girl gave birth via C-section at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Wednesday.

“This matter concerns two children and as such and based on the Juvenile Justice Act, the DPP’s Office will make NO comments in relation to the FACTS and Legal Advice given in this case,” the DPP officer said.

Notably, the DPPs Office also reminded the press and members of the public of Section 100 of the Juvenile Justice Act 2018, which stipulates that a person shall NOT PUBLISH THE NAME OR ANY INFORMATION relating to a child or Juvenile if it, will identify the child or juvenile as having been dealt with under this Act.

In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Protection though the CPA became involved in the matter after information about the child giving birth made its rounds on social media. The Ministry said that as a result the CPA immediately carried out a thorough investigation and informed the police and the alleged perpetrator has been arrested. The Ministry said that the case is currently before the DPP for advice. In the interim, the Ministry said that the child will continue to receive psychosocial and medical support.