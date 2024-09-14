Two men wanted for West Bank murder

Latest update September 14th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 14, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Friday issued a wanted bulletin for two men connected to the murder of Akeem Hamer, also known as ‘Max’, from Samaroo Dam, Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara (WBD).
Hamer was killed on September 12, 2024.
The individuals sought by the police are 24-year-old Jamal Bourne, called ‘Skinny’, whose last known address is Lot 14, 5th Avenue, Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD), and 20-year-old Roman Roberts, known as ‘Arsonal’, whose last known address is Lot 38, Samaroo Dam, Pouderoyen, WBD.
The police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Bourne and Roberts. Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to contact the police at 227-1149, 225-8196, 227-1611, 268-2328, 268-2329, 226-3405, 225-6978, or 333-3876 or the nearest police station.
Is this oil a blessing or a curse?
Sep 14, 2024Kaieteur News – An unidentified woman was tragically crushed to death by a motor lorry on Friday morning at the Lusignan Railway Embankment Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD). The incident...
Sep 14, 2024
Sep 14, 2024
Sep 14, 2024
Sep 14, 2024
Sep 14, 2024
Kaieteur News – The curious thing about politicians is how easily they forget their own past while presenting a revisionist... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]