Two men wanted for West Bank murder

Sep 14, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Friday issued a wanted bulletin for two men connected to the murder of Akeem Hamer, also known as ‘Max’, from Samaroo Dam, Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Hamer was killed on September 12, 2024.

The individuals sought by the police are 24-year-old Jamal Bourne, called ‘Skinny’, whose last known address is Lot 14, 5th Avenue, Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD), and 20-year-old Roman Roberts, known as ‘Arsonal’, whose last known address is Lot 38, Samaroo Dam, Pouderoyen, WBD.

The police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Bourne and Roberts. Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to contact the police at 227-1149, 225-8196, 227-1611, 268-2328, 268-2329, 226-3405, 225-6978, or 333-3876 or the nearest police station.

