Latest update September 14th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Table-leaders Guyana looking to maintain number 1 spot, with Royals lurking closely 

Sep 14, 2024 Sports

Fast-bowler Dwaine Pretorius and Warriors leading wicket-taker Gudakesh Motie will have their hands full tonight.

Fast-bowler Dwaine Pretorius and Warriors leading wicket-taker Gudakesh Motie will have their hands full tonight.

2024 Caribbean Premier League…

GAW vs. BR

Kaieteur Sports – Tonight’s battle between respective table-leaders, Guyana Amazon Warriors and Barbados Royals, will be a high-octane clash for the number one spot with the winner gaining additional confidence as well as points, with the tournament heating up.

To date, the Warriors have been spot on and thanks to their key batsmen in Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shimron Hetmyer new man Tim Robinson and Shai Hope now finding his rhythm, it could be a repeat of another strong batting performance from the champs.

Additional firepower in Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Kevin Sinclair and others and utility players, will add further ammunition to the Warriors cache.

One worry is Azam Khan, the burly wicketkeeper-batsman is a match winner but as misfired to date and could make amends tonight against Barbados, should he make the XI.

Alick Athanaze and Quinton de Kock could be the X-Factors for the Royals. 

Alick Athanaze and Quinton de Kock could be the X-Factors for the Royals.

Gudakesh Motie has been Guyana’s Champion with the ball alongside skipper Imran Tahir; the duo could share another tag-team 5-fer should the Kings come out the blocks sloppy.

Barbados were on top prior to the Warriors stealing their number one spot, despite being tied on six points, while also looking to preserve their undefeated streak.

But with South African star Quinton de Kock in cracking form, along with Alick Athanaze, Captain Rovman Powell, David Miller and the unpredictable Rakeem Cornwall, the Kings will favor their chances against the Warriors star-studded bowling attack.

Kings bowling unit will match that of the Warriors, especially with stars like Jason Holder, Naveen-ul-Haq, Obed McCoy and South African spinner Keshav Maharaj in wicket-taking form with the home-field advantage.

Tonight’s winner will seal the number one spot heading into the next rounds, with action getting underway tonight from 19:00h at the Kensington Oval, Barbados. (C.R)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 13th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Is this oil a blessing or a curse?

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Woman crushed by Lorry at Lusignan

Woman crushed by Lorry at Lusignan

Sep 14, 2024

Kaieteur News – An unidentified woman was tragically crushed to death by a motor lorry on Friday morning at the Lusignan Railway Embankment Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD). The incident...
Read More
Table-leaders Guyana looking to maintain number 1 spot, with Royals lurking closely 

Table-leaders Guyana looking to maintain number 1...

Sep 14, 2024

Courts Optical reaffirms commitment to support Pee Wee U11 Football tournament

Courts Optical reaffirms commitment to support...

Sep 14, 2024

Alves resigns as GFF General Secretary

Alves resigns as GFF General Secretary

Sep 14, 2024

Archery Guyana hosts successful WADA/Anti-doping Seminar 

Archery Guyana hosts successful WADA/Anti-doping...

Sep 14, 2024

GFF launches Division 2 of the Elite League to expand competitive opportunities for club players

GFF launches Division 2 of the Elite League to...

Sep 14, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]