Table-leaders Guyana looking to maintain number 1 spot, with Royals lurking closely

2024 Caribbean Premier League…

GAW vs. BR

Kaieteur Sports – Tonight’s battle between respective table-leaders, Guyana Amazon Warriors and Barbados Royals, will be a high-octane clash for the number one spot with the winner gaining additional confidence as well as points, with the tournament heating up.

To date, the Warriors have been spot on and thanks to their key batsmen in Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shimron Hetmyer new man Tim Robinson and Shai Hope now finding his rhythm, it could be a repeat of another strong batting performance from the champs.

Additional firepower in Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Kevin Sinclair and others and utility players, will add further ammunition to the Warriors cache.

One worry is Azam Khan, the burly wicketkeeper-batsman is a match winner but as misfired to date and could make amends tonight against Barbados, should he make the XI.

Gudakesh Motie has been Guyana’s Champion with the ball alongside skipper Imran Tahir; the duo could share another tag-team 5-fer should the Kings come out the blocks sloppy.

Barbados were on top prior to the Warriors stealing their number one spot, despite being tied on six points, while also looking to preserve their undefeated streak.

But with South African star Quinton de Kock in cracking form, along with Alick Athanaze, Captain Rovman Powell, David Miller and the unpredictable Rakeem Cornwall, the Kings will favor their chances against the Warriors star-studded bowling attack.

Kings bowling unit will match that of the Warriors, especially with stars like Jason Holder, Naveen-ul-Haq, Obed McCoy and South African spinner Keshav Maharaj in wicket-taking form with the home-field advantage.

Tonight’s winner will seal the number one spot heading into the next rounds, with action getting underway tonight from 19:00h at the Kensington Oval, Barbados. (C.R)